Achy joints triggered by arthritis can be excruciatingly painful. There are more than 100 types of arthritis, the most common being rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. Here are some home remedies that will help you fight your pain efficiently.

Fish Oil

Fish oil is loaded with omega 3 fatty acids: EPA and DHA. These come with anti-inflammatory properties which help in reducing pain and stiffness. Moreover, this supplement has the capacity to reduce the levels interleukin-1 beta, a protein in the body that can be instrumental in eroding bone and cartilage in people suffering from rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Studies also show that fish oil is beneficial in reducing the risk of heart diseases in RA patients. However, you need to consult your physician before taking this supplement because it may interfere with your other medications. It’s good to take about 2 grams of fish oil twice daily. Including cold water fish, such as tuna and salmon, in your meals will also help.

Hot and Cold Compresses

Alternating hot and cold compresses can be an effective way to tackle your stubborn arthritis pain, suggest doctors. While the heat spikes up your blood flow and relaxes your stiff and sore muscle joints, the cold treatment controls swelling and inflammation and dulls a sharp shooting pain. You can use cold packs and hot bags for the treatment. Place the hot bag on the affected area for 2-3 minutes, remove it and immediately bring the cold pack over there for a minute. Continue the process for 10 to 15 minutes twice a day till the pain until the pain subsides. Avoid hot compress if the affected area is red and irritable.

Borage Oil

This oil consists of gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), an unsaturated fatty acid, effective in reducing joint inflammation caused by RA. The probable explanation to this could be the fact that GLA is partly converted to prostaglandin E1 in the body, a hormone-like substance with anti-inflammatory qualities. Speak to a specialist in the alternative discipline for a prescription on ideal dosage. Evening primrose oil or black currant seed oil could be good alternatives to borage oil.

Green Tea

Green tea is endowed with a phytochemical that plays a crucial role in taming tissue destruction and inflammation related to RA. Brew a cup for yourself every day.

Boswellia Essential Oil

A study published in the Indian Journal of Pharmaceutical Science reveals that Boswellia oil reduces the pain of arthritis through a variety of mechanisms. Boosting overall immune function, regulating the production of body proteins that increase inflammation, and delaying reactions to pain sensation are a few to name. Combine a few drops of this oil with coconut oil and apply on the affected area. The effect, it is said, is similar to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs!

Comfrey Oil

Studies show that topical application of this extract is an effective solution to pain and stiffness triggered by osteoarthritis. Use dried comfrey leaves to make the infusion. Tear the dried leaves, put it in a glass jar and top with olive oil. Let it soak for 15 days and then strain it. You have got your comfrey oil.

