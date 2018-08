If you are suffering from high blood pressure we presume you are on medication and won’t want to try any kind of home remedy which might interfere with your treatment. But if you have been diagnosed with high blood pressure recently and your doctor has asked you to take control of your unhealthy lifestyle and dietary habits to bring the numbers down probably you can try out a home remedy with China rose leaves. Of course, the right thing will be to cut down on sugar and break a sweat which are the most effective ways of controlling high blood pressure but there is no harm in trying a home remedy which is harmless and devoid of any side effects.

Why China rose leaves?

The entire plant – the leaves, flowers and bark of the shrub has immense medicinal value and used to treat numerous ailments. When it comes to safeguarding your heart the leaves go a long way in boosting cardiovascular health and improving blood circulation. It also helps to lower LDL or bad cholesterol which is a deciding factor in cardiovascular health. The hibiscus or China rose leaves are high in hypoglycemic and hypolipidemic properties, which help in reducing low-density lipoprotein cholesterols and triglycerides. High LDL can lead to permanent damage to the blood vessels and worsen heart diseases. When the cholesterol and triglyceride levels come down it helps to maintain a steady blood pressure and also manage fluctuating blood sugar levels.

There are studies, published in Ayurvedic texts that say the regular use of hibiscus tea can help in effectively managing the blood pressure and even lowers the blood pressure in adults who are mildly hypertensive or pre-hypertensive. The leaves are found to have cardioprotective and antihypertensive properties that help to prevent cardiovascular diseases and control blood pressure. They are also known to be a diuretic that flushes out toxins from the body with excess salt thus lowering blood pressure.

How to use China rose leaves for better heart health

The best way to use hibiscus leaves to treat fever, cough and cold is to pluck them and wash them thoroughly. If you have used any kind of pesticides in the garden then keep the leaves soaked in a bowl of water for 30 to 45 minutes to ensure they are devoid of the chemicals. Then thoroughly wash the leaves. In a pan add the leaves and the water and bring them to boil. Allow the water to boil for a while, at least for five minutes. Once it is boiled, remove it from the flame and strain it into a glass or container. Have it while it is lukewarm. Once you have it for a couple of days or a fortnight at a stretch go and check with your doctor if your blood pressure is under control.