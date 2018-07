At some point in our life, we all have experienced the pain and pressure of sinusitis. It is an inflammation of sinuses, the cavities within bones surrounding your nose. This condition prevents the drainage of your mucous leading to nasal congestion and other symptoms. According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, nasal problems, allergies and certain conditions, such as cystic fibrosis, can also cause acute and chronic sinusitis. Usually, acute sinus lasts for a month or less, subacute lasts for one to two months and chronic sinus lasts for two months or even longer. However, this health problem is not completely curable. However, you can get relief from its symptoms by treating it right at home. Here are some of the best home remedies for sinus that can help you tackle the problem naturally.

Nasal Irrigation

This process is very effective for relieving nasal congestion and irritation. It simply means gently flushing out your nasal passages with a saline solution. Nasal irrigation is also known as saline irrigation. You can dissolve half teaspoon salt into half cup lukewarm water. Pour the mixture in a container; sniff five drops of the solution from one nostril and tilt your head so that it flows out of the other nostril. Do this with each nostril. This will soothe your sinuses and also flush away irritants and bacteria.

Soup

According to various studies, having a bowl of hot soup helps to ease nasal congestion. It is the steam combined with loads of healthy ingredients which help clear the sinuses. So, pick your favourite soup, add some spices and fresh herbs, this will definitely help if you have a sinus problem.

Juice

Drinking juices without sugar can help you to stay hydrated. These fluids also help in thinning out the mucus and bring relief to the irritated sinuses. Drinking a mixture of carrot, beet, cucumber and spinach juices is good for you. Make cucumber juice and beet juice separately, then mix both the juices and drink to get best results.

Spice

Spices such as cayenne pepper help in draining out congested mucus because it has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. In order to get ease from nasal congestion, take few black cumin seeds and tie them in a thin cloth. Use this for inhaling in order to get instant relief. Moreover, to get relief from sinus symptoms you can also add a few drops of eucalyptus oil and pine oil in hot water, inhale its vapour.

Steam

Doctors prescribe it too. For steam inhalation, add 3 drops of rosemary oil, peppermint or eucalyptus oil to a steaming hot bowl of water. After that take your face down over the water, put a towel over the back of your head and inhale the steam, this will help in clearing a blocked nasal passage.

