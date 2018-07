The principles of wellness revolve around ways to live a happy, healthy and fulfilling life by factoring in all the aspects of human existence. Here are five DIY activities that will help you achieve this through the integration of your body, mind and spirit in a holistic way.

Surround yourself with aroma

An essential oil diffuser should be on your shopping list if you don’t have one, already. Breathe in the fragrance of rose, lavender, ylang-ylang, cinnamon and other relaxing herbs through essential oils. They not only calm you down but also promote good sleep, fight fatigue and make you feel happy. Innumerable studies attribute various other health benefits to aromatherapy.

Do some yoga every day

Yoga, as we all know, isn’t just a form of exercise. This mind-body technique is a way of life that takes you on an inward journey towards the self. Moreover, the science-backed healing properties of yoga are way too many to list here. The most prominent ones include stress alleviation, better sleep and concentration, a flexible body, energy escalation and a healthy heart. Even 15 minutes of focussed breathing meditation every day will help you make smarter choices in life, reveals a study in the journal Psychological Science. Start it from today itself, if not now.

Detox your diet

A healthy and wholesome meal plan can relieve your body of the toxins that it ingests every day from the harmful chemicals present in our food and environment. Schedule a three-day detox diet plan for yourself at regular intervals. Stay away from tobacco, alcohol caffeine and processed food during this phase. Your meals should include a lot of water and other fluids along with fibre-rich fruits and veggies to increase the frequency of bowel movements and urination. This will speed up the process of flushing toxins out of your body. Also, eat foods rich in vitamins, nutrients and antioxidants necessary for detoxification.

Get close to nature

Spending time amidst nature fills you with positivity, another principle promoted by wellness. Choose a convenient time, set out of your home and take a trip to the park close to your locality. Do it every day at your convenient time and spending even 15 minutes there will also help. If positivity isn’t sufficiently motivating for you, then consider these health perks: Spending time in the lap of nature lowers cholesterol levels and keeps your blood pressure in check. Moreover, a daily dose of fresh air will amp up your energy levels.

Create a no-screen time

Your mobile phone is the first and last thing that you check every day. This is an every day fact of your life and almost everybody else around you. In our bid to stay connected to the world, we lose touch with the self, unknowingly. We get distanced from ourselves which defeats the purpose of living a fulfilling life. Schedule a daily no-screen time in your routine and strike a conversation with the self as you introspect your whole day. This exercise will also ensure better sleep by calming you down.

