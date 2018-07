Tea is one of the most comforting beverages. Besides the regular black tea and green tea, a new herbal tea has emerged in the last few years. This herbal tea is actually an infusion of dried Hibiscus flowers that add flavour and many health benefits to your cup of tea. Dried and fresh hibiscus flowers are edible. This herbal tea contains zinc, vitamins A, C and several minerals. It also contains organic acids which include malic, citric and tartaric acid. This tea also contains flavonoids and polysaccharides. This herbal tea has been used in traditional medicine for many years for its potent antioxidant properties and as a remedy for various ailments.

How to make hibiscus tea

To prepare hibiscus tea, add 2 to 3 teaspoons of dried hibiscus petals to two cups of water. Boil the water, then let it simmer for 5 minutes. Strain it, and add raw honey and a little lemon juice for taste. To boost your health drink this tea regularly. You can also put the dried flowers in cold water and let it sit for 1 or 2 days until the colour of the flowers fades away. Strain it and store, use it as a hibiscus iced tea.

Here are the health benefits of drinking hibiscus tea

Weight Loss

Hibiscus tea lowers the body’s absorption of fats and carbohydrates, as it contains high concentrations of antioxidants. This, in turn, can help you lose weight by boosting metabolism. Also, this herb helps shed water weight because it is diuretic in nature. According to a study published in the Food & Function Journal, people who took hibiscus extract tablets for 2 months reduced body fat quickly. Thus, try to drink 2 to 3 cups of hibiscus tea daily to lose weight efficiently.

Blood Pressure

Helps to reduce blood pressure as it contains potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. As hibiscus is diuretic in nature, it also increases urination that helps lower blood pressure. According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition, daily consumption of hibiscus tea lowers blood pressure efficiently. So, drink hibiscus tea to keep your blood pressure in check.

Liver Problem

The antioxidant properties in hibiscus help to prevent liver damage by neutralizing the free radicals present in the body’s cells and tissues. The anthocyanin compounds in hibiscus reduce inflammatory liver lesions (which can cause liver problems) and oxidative liver damage. According to a study published in Food and Chemical Toxicology, anthocyanins (a group of natural pigments in the flowers) plays an important role in the prevention of liver damage. So drink hibiscus tea once or twice daily to ensure good liver health.

