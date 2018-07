Move over green tea and black tea, if you want to keep your heart healthy try having elaichi or cardamom tea. Yes, you heard it right the very ingredient that you use to make your favourite cup of masala tea keeps your heart healthy and beating. Elaichi or cardamom has a lot of antioxidant and therapeutic properties that help to keep various cardiovascular conditions at bay. In fact, studies suggest that for people who have been diagnosed with hypertension recently having cardamom tea can help them control the condition and reduce blood pressure. Here are some health benefits of elaichi that you should know.

A study conducted in 2009 and published in The Indian Journal of Biochemistry and Biophysics pointed out that fruit powder of small cardamom has antihypertensive properties and can help people suffering from stage 1 hypertension (recently diagnosed) to reduce blood pressure. The study took into account 20 newly diagnosed individuals who were given 3 gm of cardamom divided into two doses over a period of 12 weeks. Their blood pressure was recorded initially and at a four-week interval during the observation period. Here are 10 ways to keep your heart healthy.

Here is what the study found

After consuming cardamom powder for 12 weeks,

Blood pressure was under control: The readings of the newly diagnosed hypertensive people showed lower systolic, diastolic and mean blood pressure numbers.

There were fewer blood clots: Consumption of the powder helped in a systematic breakdown of blood clots that is common in people suffering from hypertension by the end of 12 weeks.

Increased antioxidant activities: Total antioxidant status was also significantly increased by 90% at the end of 3 months.

The study safely concluded that elaichi powder can do wonders for your health without any side-effects. But we are sure you won’t be just crushing the elaichi and having it. So a viable way to reap the benefits of cardamom power is to have cardamom tea. And if you are a tea lover then this should be your favourite beverage or probably you can try this tea once in a day (if you are having meds for hypertension already). Here are four ways to take care of your heart when you start to exercise.

Here is how to brew your elaichi or cardamom tea:

Boil water in a pan, Add two to three cloves of crushed small cardamom fruit. Let it boil for some more time. Once the water shows a brownish colour strain it in a cup and have a sip. If you want you can add either honey or lemon juice to enhance the taste.

Reference: 1: Verma SK, Jain V, Katewa SS. Blood pressure lowering, fibrinolysis enhancing and antioxidant activities of cardamom (Elettaria cardamomum). Indian J Biochem Biophys. 2009 Dec;46(6):503-6. PubMed PMID: 20361714.

