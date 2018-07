From arthritis and fibromyalgia to nerve issues and simple flu, there are innumerable triggers behind body aches. And, all of us experience pain differently. While your pain is sharp and shooting, somebody else might go through dull and throbbing sensations. But all of us have some common aching points: Back, neck, shoulders, knees, joints and head. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that living with pain in one or many of these body parts is the everyday story of almost everyone. But an over-the-counter painkiller every day isn’t your solution. Studies say that medicines offer only 20 to 30 per cent pain relief. Check out our selection of home remedies to punch away your pain.

Ginger

It helps in reducing musculoskeletal pain and also the knee pain of osteoarthritis. It contains an anti-inflammatory compound that blocks the formation of the inflammatory compounds–prostaglandins and leukotrienes. Moreover, the antioxidant properties of ginger break down the existing acids in the joint fluids and help in reducing inflammation. Taking 1 to 4 grams of ginger daily can decrease the stiffness and pain while walking.

Turmeric

Turmeric helps in reducing pain and inflammation caused by arthritis, trauma and neuralgia. It is also good for stomach pain. This curry spice possesses anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties. Turmeric also improves blood circulation and prevents blood from clotting. Turmeric’s active ingredient curcumin helps to lower the levels of certain enzymes in the body that cause inflammation.

Capsaicin

This topical remedy is derived from chilli peppers. Have an OTC capsaicin cream or gel in stock and you can apply it whenever that chronic arthritis pain hits you or you are bowled over by a severe nerve pain. It works by stopping the chemical known as substance P (SP) from transmitting pain signals to the brain. SP is secreted by the nerves and inflammatory cells. It promotes inflammation, especially in the epithelial and immune cells. It can also be the underlying cause of inflammatory diseases in the gastrointestinal, respiratory, and musculoskeletal systems.

Apple Cider Vinegar

This is another time-tested remedy for arthritis and joint pain. Apple cider vinegar helps to increase the absorption of calcium into the body as it contains acetic acid. It also helps to maintain the optimum alkaline levels in your body which, in turn, help in pain reduction. Apple cider vinegar also contains vitamins and minerals. Mix lukewarm water with this home remedy and drink it regularly. You can use it externally to heal pain as well. For external use, mix coconut oil with Apple Cider Vinegar and massage the painful joints with the mixture.

Oatmeal Poultice

Oatmeal helps in relieving pain when used in the form of a poultice.

Oats are considered to be good for reducing inflammation. Being high in vitamin B6, they help in reducing pain and relaxing the tissues that surround the painful joints. Oats also help to repair cartilage and nourish the muscle and bone tissues. To make the poultice, mash cooked oatmeal and add vinegar to it (optional). Apply the paste on the painful areas.

