A spice that is always available in your kitchen loaded with numerous health benefits you wouldn’t imagine – that’s cinnamon for you. As turmeric, cinnamon may not be as integral or exotic to traditional medicines. But it is often used as a home remedy to treat various ailments like yeast infections, diabetes and many more.

Antioxidant-rich cinnamon is much more than just a delicious flavour enhancer. Cinnamon can improve insulin level, regulate blood sugar and reduce your risk of heart problems. Cinnamon is also used as a natural remedy for treating fungal, bacterial and yeast infections because it has inflammation-fighting properties. You can add some to your herbal tea, also you can include it in meals.

According to researchers, cinnamon ranks number one out of twenty-six of the most popular spices in the world because of its protective antioxidant levels. The health benefits of this spice come from the bark of the Cinnamomum verum tree also known as Cinnamomum zeylanicum. The bark contains several special compounds like cinnamic acid, cinnamate and cinnamaldehyde which are responsible for its many health-promoting properties. It also contains flavonoids, phenolic compounds and antioxidants.

Here are few health benefits of cinnamon spice:

Fights inflammation

Due to its abundance flavonoid compounds, this spice can cut inflammation in the body. Special compounds like oroxindin, hypolaetin, quercetin, gnaphalium, hibifolin, hesperidin and gossypinin in cinnamon lend it its many anti-inflammatory properties. According to studies, the bark could help inhibit inflammation by limiting the production of nitric oxide. Thus, it is used as a potential anti-inflammatory agent and can treat problems like inflammatory disease, gastritis, etc.

Tackles infection

Cinnamon has antimicrobial properties that can be used to get rid of viral and bacterial infections. Cinnamon has medicinal benefits because of its antibacterial, antiparasitic, and antiviral activity. If you are trying to beat yeast or bladder infection cinnamon’s antifungal property comes in handy. To derive the benefits brew up a cinnamon-based herbal tea. You can also use cinnamon essential oil for fungal infections.

Reduces blood pressure

If you have a high blood pressure problem, to ease the problem try to add cinnamon to your diet. The cinnamaldehyde compound in the spice dilate the blood vessels which in turn helps lower your blood pressure.

Protects brain function

According to researches, cinnamon can help defend the brain against developing neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases. The magical spice protects the brain health by activating neuro-protective proteins that protect brain cells from undergoing damage and mutation. Due to its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds cinnamon also helps to reduce the effects of ageing on the brain and the body.

