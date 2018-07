Having a banana every day comes with an astonishing number of health benefits. Moreover, it is good for your skin and hair too. The leaves, flowers, and even the stem of banana are known to be good for us in some way or the other. Banana stem or the flower stalk is high in fibre content. It cleanses our digestive system, which in turn keeps many diseases at bay. The fibrous inner core of the stalk is eaten after peeling off the outer layer of the stem. So what all does a banana stem do to your health?

Weight Loss: Banana stem helps to keep our weight in check. Being high in fibre, it keeps us full for longer hours. Moreover, it slows down the release of sugar and fat in the bloodstream. It also facilitates bowel movement.

Kidney Stone: Mixing lime with the juice of the stem is an effective method of combating renal stones. The potassium content and the diuretic properties in the stem and the citric acid in the lime together help to stall the formation of calcium lumps or crystals from the kidney.

Urinary Tract Infections: A banana stem is very effective in treating Urinary Tract Infections (UTI). The presence of vitamin B6 and potassium and the diuretic properties help to fight urinary infections.

Diabetes: The juice, extracted out of the stem is excellent for diabetics especially when consumed without straining. It does not contain any sugar and thus, does not raise the blood sugar levels. It also has a low glycaemic index which is an important factor for a diabetic person.

Hyperacidity: This vital part of banana provides relief from heartburn and hyperacidity by regulating the levels of acid in your body. It is best to have it on an empty stomach.

Constipation: The banana stem is high in fibre and acts as a laxative to ease constipation. For maximum fibre intake, have the banana stem juice without straining it.

Anaemia: It increases the haemoglobin content in your body as it is rich in iron and vitamin B6. These properties make it an important part of the diet for anaemic persons.

How to make banana stem juice

Clean the banana stem properly and then cut it into pieces. Otherwise, you can also get it in bulk and soak it in buttermilk.

Store it in the refrigerator.

The buttermilk should be changed after two to three days before it turns sour.

To prepare the juice, add the banana stem, roasted cumin, yoghurt, pepper and salt into the blender.

Make a smooth paste.

Consume it thick or just add some water.

You can also consume it as a smoothie. Blend one apple, 1 cup soaked banana stem and 1 cup water. Strain the juice and add ice cubes to it.

Image Source: Shutterstock