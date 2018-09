Sepsis is an alarming term for both patients and doctors. Reason, over 40% of sepsis patients do not survive the condition, show several studies. While earlier, the term ‘septicemia’ was used for defining blood infection with bacteria, sepsis primarily indicates the inflammatory reaction of your body to deadly bacterial and fungal infection, say doctors. Starting from bacterial infection in kidneys or urinary tract to that in abdomen, lungs, brain and bone could result in sepsis. Not just these, infection due to surgical wounds can infect your blood and cause sepsis. Although you cannot solely depend on home remedies to treat sepsis, these remedies do play an important role in assisting your conventional treatment to tackle the infection better. Here are top 5 home remedies that can help you fight the condition.

Vitamin C: If you have got sepsis, make sure you do not skip a glass of fresh orange juice every day. Try and take as much of citrus fruits as possible. This because, citrus fruits enhance your immunity and prepare your body to survive the condition. In fact, a scientific research conducted by Lawson Health Research Institute at the University of Ontario found the effectivity of high dose vitamin C injections in remarkably improving the survival rates of mice.

Turmeric: Turmeric has been the age-old medicine for fighting any form of infections and it does play a vital role in checking sepsis too. Apart from increasing the protein levels in blood for combating the infection, turmeric also acts as an anti-inflammatory agent and helps in curbing pain, swelling and redness. Having a concoction of turmeric and warm water daily may help you in recovering soon.

Garlic and Honey: A storehouse of anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, garlic plays an important role in managing sepsis. Honey revamps your immunity system and helps in treating sepsis. Having a teaspoon of honey with shredded garlic will act wonder in boosting your immunity and help you in quick recovery.

Potato: Potato juice is considered to be a topical remedy for sepsis inflammations that may appear on skin. Placing slices of potatoes on the affected area, rubbing them softly on the inflamed portion for 15 to 20 minutes will help in subsiding the inflammations.

Lobelia and Slippery Elm: These two herbs can be magical cure for sepsis in case a bacterial infection of a wound is the cause of the condition. these are meant for external use only. Applying paste of these herbs along with water can be powerful remedies for sepsis wounds.