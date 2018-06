Mumbai is witnessing a heavy rainfall since last night due to which Mumbaikars are facing a lot of difficulties. The waterlogging in the low-lying areas, the bumper-to-bumper traffic and the trains which were running late has resulted into inconvenience to the people. Although, monsoon is considered to be a cheerful season but it can rob your happiness by making you prone to allergies and infections.

Read: Monsoon: All you need to know about leptospirosis

“Visit your doctor if you have waded through floods/ rain water and are having fever the next day, as it can be leptospirosis,” explains Dr Dhiraj Bhattad, Consultant at the Internal Medicine department at Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre. Here, Dr Dhiraj Bhattad tells you how to prevent the monsoon ailments. Read: Monsoon diet: 6 types of food you must eat in the rainy season

Preventive measures:

One can suffer from the vector borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya, water borne diseases like typhoid, cholera, hepatitis, diarrhea, flu and cold.

Leptospirosis occurs when one comes in contact with the contaminated water, which includes rodent and animal urine /faecal matter.

Don’t self medicate and make sure that you visit your doctor. It is very important in case of elderly people, pregnant ladies and children. If these illnesses are being left untreated they can progress into life threatening complications too.

Dr Dhiraj Bhattad concludes by saying, “Don’t allow water to stagnant around. Boil your drinking water and cooking water. Use mosquito repellents, and bed nets to prevent mosquito bites. Cover your mouth with handkerchief wile sneezing. Make sure you use a hand sanitizer. Also, consume fresh food only by avoiding stale and raw food.”

Image Source: Shutterstock