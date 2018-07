Monsoon brings with it a respite from the sweltering summer sweats but brings with it, a range of waterborne and foodborne diseases. Rains in the city today has brought the city to a standstill. ‘ Most people are prone to cough, cold, flu, malaria, typhoid, and so on in this weather because of eating unhygienic food. The biggest mistake we make is the consumption of street foods like chats and chatnis which are prepared in unhygienic condition so one is bound to fall sick. Although you may be tempted to have all the street food that is fried, please make them at home and eat it,’ said Dr Eileen Canday, Head of Department, Nutrition and Dietetics, Reliance Foundation Hospital.

For those who swear by salads and raw foods, make sure you wash them off carefully. Ensure you eat salads from hygienic places. ‘Especially if you are eating green leafy vegetables, wash them with extra care,’ added Dr Canday. Read: Monsoon: What you should avoid eating if you have diabetes?

Monsoon results in dehydration because the weather never makes you feel thirsty. Therefore, having water constantly through the day is a must. ‘Keep drinking warm water even when not thirsty. Make sure the water you drink is boiled, purified and clean. Avoid carbonated beverages. Have teas, herbal teas and soups,’ advised Dr Canday.

Image Source: Shutterstock