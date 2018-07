With no specific drugs available for cure and nobody yet knowing the exact causes behind this ailment, multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic neurological disease affecting the central nervous system, both brain and spinal cord and thereby leading to numbness, extreme fatigue, impairment of vision, speech and muscular coordination leaves most of us puzzled.

While the doctor prescribed drugs can only control the condition, there are several ways to prevent the condition and regulate its symptoms. Adequate exposure to sunlight and daily dose of turmeric and ginger will help you tackle this ailment. We are here to take you through what the condition is and ways of preventing flare-ups.

Check out if you have MS and why

Before beginning with the treating list, it is important to know the symptoms of this disease and its causes. Weakness, stiffness in muscle and cramps, numbness and pain or tingling in the body, tremor in arms and legs, loss of balance, impairment of arm and leg movement, vision, speech, dizziness, bladder or bowel concerns, intense fatigue, loss of memory and depression are some of the common symptoms of MS.

While several researches and doctors have revealed that the causes behind this disorder are not specifically known, they also indicate that genes play a major role in the same. Most patients with MS are found to have one or more family members with the same. Also, the doctors have found people with no or very less exposure to sunlight to suffer from MS. Termed as a lifestyle disorder, MS is commonly found among people with sedentary lifestyle and smoking habit.

How do you prevent flare-ups?

As the golden rule says ‘Prevention is better than cure’, for multiple sclerosis, prevention plays a vital role as there is no cure. The doctors say that by following a healthy diet and healthy lifestyle, flare-ups of symptoms can be prevented. Here’s what you need to do to prevent.

Maintain your health: Do you know that a bout of cold and flu or an infection in the bladder can spur flare-ups? In that case, make sure you do not catch cold, wash hands with warm water and soap, stay hydrated and adopt other ways to avoid bladder infection.

Quit Smoking: You need to give up smoking to avoid trigger in symptoms as smoking makes your symptoms worst.

De-stress and relax: Stress too sparks flare-ups. So, make yoga and meditation a regular habit to de-stress and relax.

Sleep well: A sound sleep is all your MS ridden body will need to avoid flare-ups. Pains and cramps may keep you up at night. So, find out ways to have adequate sleep at any other point of the day.

Be in the sun, exercise: Vitamin D is an essential requirement that your body needs to combat MS. Hence, spend more time outdoors in the sun and keep your body active. Make regular exercise a must practice.

Eat these to control multiple sclerosis

Turmeric: Curcuminoids in turmeric have neuroprotective, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that effectively control the symptoms. Hence, regular dose of turmeric would be of great help to treat MS.

Ginger: From preventing cell death to being an efficient antioxidant, checking and averting generation of free radicals, ginger’s anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective ability helps to tackle MS.

Dandelion roots and leaves: Rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory property, dandelion roots and leaves are great choice for MS patients for a better life.

DHA or docosahexaenoic acid: An omega-3 fatty acid found in vegetable oils and fatty fish like tuna, salmon, and mackerel, DHA plays a vital role in protecting the central nervous system, thereby checking MS.

