Mouth ulcers also known as canker sores are small and painful sores which can occur inside the mouth – tongue, throat or lips. If you are suffering from mouth ulcers, you may find it difficult to eat, drink and swallow. If you have a family history of mouth ulcers, you may frequently suffer from it. There are numerous factors which can cause mouth ulcers – consumption of spicy or acidic foods, vitamin deficiencies, stress, hormones and so on can cause canker sores. If you get a mouth ulcer which is large and painful and refuses for a longer time then you should seek medical help.

Triggers

• Consumption of acidic foods like berries, coffee and so on can trigger it

• If you suffer from a mouth injury while doing dental work and dental braces

• Hormonal changes

• Stress and sleepless nights

There are 3 types of canker sores

Minor: Small round or oval ulcers which can heal within a week or two without scarring.

Major: They are larger and deeper and last for more than a week

Herpetiform: They are pinpoint size affecting the adults and they have irregular edges and will heal within a week or two.

So, just visit your doctor if you see that the ulcers are unusual, you have got new ones before the old ones disappear if your ulcers are extended to the lips and last for more than 3 weeks. Also, one can suffer from diarrhoea on the appearance of canker sores.

How to prevent it naturally

• One should avoid fruits that can irritate your mouth. Fruits like pineapple, oranges and lemon, nuts, spicy and oily food should be avoided. Eat a well-balanced diet.

• To reduce accidental bites, avoid talking while chewing your food.

• Maintain a good oral hygiene, brush twice and floss regularly.

• Getting a good night’s sleep can also help you to prevent it.

• If you are suffering from mouth ulcers, Suck ice cubes and allow it to dissolve slowly in your mouth. Yes! It can relieve your pain.

• Carrot and celery juice can help you to get rid of your canker sores.

• Honey has antibacterial properties, applying raw honey on your canker sores can be beneficial for you.

• Baking soda can also help to treat canker sores, reduces inflammation and removes germs and bacteria. But, it can cause a burning sensation. You can mix baking soda in the water and apply the paste on the canker sores. Wash it off after a few minutes with water and gargle.

• You can chew on some fresh tulsi leaves which have therapeutic properties and can cure your canker sores.

• Aleo vera gel or juice can work as an antiseptic and can help you to tackle the pain and promote the healing process.

Image Source: Shutterstock