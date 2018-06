Leptospirosis is an infectious disease that can occur in humans and animals and can be life-threatening. So, it is an infection which human get from the animals. “Leptospirosis is a zoonotic disease caused by spirochetes of the genus leptospira and it is acquired through direct and indirect contact with the urine of an infected animal. The principal source of infection in humans is rat, although other sources include dogs, live stock, rodents and so on” explains Dr Aparana Date, General Physician, Aparna Date’s clinic, Mumbai.

She adds, “Many types of animals – wild animals, rodents, dogs, cats, pigs, horses, cattle and so on are infected by the the leptospira bacteria. Since the bacteria is present in the urine, that subsequently contaminate water, lakes, rivers, soil, and crops when they urinate. Then, the bacterium infects the human and multiplies in the kidney, liver and so on. But, if left untreated it can invite a lot of health problems.”

The symptoms:

Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, headache, diarrhoea and abdominal pain.

Risk factors:

Close association with animals and the water and soil they may contaminate with infected urine.

Treatment:

Consult a specialist, get your blood test done, and seek immediate medical help. It can be treated with antibiotics.

Prevention:

Avoid venturing out in the contaminated water.

Stay away from infected animals and maintain a good personal hygiene.

Avoid venturing out in unclean surroundings and keep your surroundings clean.

Boost your immunity by consuming a healthy diet.

