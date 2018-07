Miscarriages are very tough. Recently, there were reports of actress Ankita Bhargava and Karan Patel’s miscarriage. Reportedly, the couple was all excited and set to welcome their first child. Unfortunately, a day after the duo attended an award function, Ankita suffered a miscarriage.

Not many know that a particular diet needs to be followed post suffering a miscarriage. Here is what women who have suffered miscarriage should consume, as suggested by Dr Thejaswini. J, Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Columbia Asia Hospital Sarjapur Road.

‘It is better for the woman to eat foods rich in iron after miscarriage as she would have lost a lot of blood,’ said Dr Thejaswini.

Foods rich in iron include green leafy vegetable, pomegranate, animal liver, beetroot, broccoli.

She should eat foods rich in folic acid also as folic acid deficiency can cause abortions.

Foods rich in folic acid are egg yolk, spinach, beetroot, banana, oranges, asparagus, cabbage, whole grain, bread, almonds.

What to avoid?



– Spicy foods as might be on antibiotics following miscarriage which might increase gastritis.

– Highly processed foods.

– Junk.

Remember: Weight gain can contribute to miscarriage.

