Miscarriages are one of the most difficult moments in any couple’s life. Recently, we came to know of the sad news of actress Ankita Bhargava and Karan Patel’s miscarriage. Reportedly, the couple was all excited and set to welcome their first child which was due later this year. Unfortunately, a day after the duo attended an award function, Ankita suffered a miscarriage. This can be quite sad for any couple. We look at ways to help the family and most importantly, the couple to live with that loss in a better way.

Dr Sabina Rao, MD, Consultant Psychiatry, Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur Road says that miscarriage is a topic that is not spoken about. ‘Miscarriage is a topic very few people would like to openly discuss, due to the guilt and stigma associated with it. It is best to empathise with the loss, say one is sorry to hear of the loss. It would be the same as empathizing with someone that has been through any type of loss.’

But there are things that you shouldn’t tell a couple:

It is best not to go into details of one’s own experience, esp. a negative one.

It also does not help to try to give it a positive spin, for example,’at least you know you can get pregnant!’

It’s best not to go back to the event and talk about how they should have taken rest or should not have exercised or not eaten certain foods.

Hindsight does not help!

Don’t try to fake emotions of ‘everything is okay. It happens’.

All said and done, for any family member it is a sad event and there is barely anyway to know how to behave. But here’s what Dr Rao says, ‘It would be best to for the family to talk about the issue openly if the couple wishes to

do so. Remember the couple’s loss is much more than that of the extended family. If the woman who went through the miscarriage or the husband wishes to talk, it is best not to brush it aside or say things like- you will have one more and everything will be fine.’

It is true that some people cope with the loss better than others. Hence, it is best to gauge the emotions of the couple and respond based on what they might need rather than the emotions and needs of the extended family who might live in the house or live nearby.

