Many people are affected by this debilitating condition which is characterised by a severe headache. For people who suffer from migraines avoiding the triggers is a crucial step in managing the condition. But often one might not know what could trigger a migraine attack and more importantly when it would happen. Often people are caught unaware of this severe headache that wrecks one’s life the very moment it starts. While medications taken in consultation with the doctor can help one get control over this condition some diet changes can also help. Here are some diet tips to relive a migraine headache.

One of the many ways you can induce a diet change is by including probiotics in your meal plan. There are studies that suggest eating probiotics can help control migraine headaches to an extent. A very recent study published in the journal Pain Physician in 2017 pointed out that migraine headaches are often associated with gastrointestinal diseases. There is a higher prevalence of headaches in patients with gastrointestinal disorders. These associations between a migraine and gastrointestinal disorders suggest a potential link between gut bacteria and brain function. This suggests that an increased inflammation in the gut could be a trigger for a migraine. Here are some common triggers of migraine headaches.

How can probiotics help?

Now, probiotics are live nonpathogenic microorganisms administered to improve the balance of good bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract. They consist of Saccharomyces boulardii yeast or lactic acid bacteria, such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium species, and are regulated as dietary supplements and foods. Including probiotics in the meal have a host of benefits: It helps to restore the pH balance of the intestine, fights bacterial infections in the gut and improves immune responses. The use of probiotic is essential in treating diarrhoea due to Clostridium difficile infection, travellers’ diarrhoea, irritable bowel syndrome, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, and vulvovaginal candidiasis. Probiotics are generally considered safe and are well tolerated by most people, it can also reduce bloating and flatulence.

The study documented in Pain Physician pointed out that improvement in gut bacteria and reduction of inflammation can have positive effects on strengthening gut and brain function. This concluded that improving gut functioning can have an effect on the brain functions. Moreover, it can be inferred that probiotics may have a beneficial effect on the frequency and severity of migraine headache attacks. Read to know if probiotics are really healthy, an expert opinion.

However, when it comes to migraine treatment and management there is no one-size-fits-all treatment. Try probiotics and give your gut the much needed TLC. There are ripe chances that once the bacterial balance in your intestine is restored you might suffer from fewer instances of a migraine. Similar to a migraine headache, an onset of depression and anxiety have also been demonstrated to be associated with gut health.

Image source: Shutterstock