If you find this headline little odd then let me tell you, you know nothing about period migraine or a menstrual migraine. No, it is not just one of those PMS signs that you can brush off easily, period migraines could be debilitating is to say the least. Agreed, it doesn’t bother everyone but for those who have to put up with it, life can go off track. This is why for women, who constantly suffer from migraines during periods, should be a migraine ready, always. Know what is the link between migraines and periods.

A dip in the female sex hormone, estrogen is supposed to be the reason behind these headaches. When the levels of estrogen and progesterone change during periods, women become prone to headaches. A menstrual migraine usually starts without an aura. It begins as a one-sided, throbbing headache accompanied by nausea, vomiting or sensitivity to lights and sounds. An aura may follow a menstrual migraine. Here are 10 signs and symptoms of a migraine headache that everyone should know.

In general, menstrual migraine is different from a regular migraine. Period migraines are associated with headache pain accompanied by fatigue, acne, joint pain, decreased urination, constipation and lack of coordination. Sometimes you might also experience a change in appetite and a craving for sweet or salty foods.

All of this can make it difficult to deal during those days. Imagine cramps, the bleeding, general fatigue and then the migraine. So, it only justifies being migraine ready during those days to counter the condition. Here are some ways to be migraine-ready during that time of the month:

Keep your medications handy: If you are a habitual sufferer, your doctor might have prescribed medicines for you to help you deal with the headaches. Never leave your place without carrying them in your bag. Depending on the severity of your condition your doctor might have prescribed nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs or NSAIDs that work by blocking the enzymes and proteins made by the body. By doing so, they reduce swelling and pain. They are the first-line agents for a migraine associated with painful cramps and heavy bleeding in women during menses; estrogen pills to up the estrogen levels, triptans are a class of drugs used for treating migraine since it works by narrowing the blood vessels and relieving the swelling, etc. These medications go a long way in helping one counter the pain. Here are some natural remedies for a migraine that might help.

Avoid the usual triggers: Of course, period migraines are due to hormonal changes but you can do your bit to avoid the usual triggers that can make them worse. If you have noticed earlier that loud noise, constantly working at your desk has caused these headaches then try to avoid those situations during periods. We are not sure that it will prevent an episode of a headache but the intensity can be reduced if you even suffer from one.

Stay hydrated: Remember periods are the time when you are experiencing excessive blood loss and some amount of fatigue too. So avoid staying dehydrated for too long. Keep sipping some juices or water periodically so that you can help your body wade through the strains of menstruation and keep it nourished enough to avoid a headache.

Sleep well: The more you rest the better, more so when you have periods and suffer from migraines periodically. Sleep will help you to revive and rejuvenate which might be a good way of preventing a migraine attack.

Image source: Shutterstock