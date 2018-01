The simple answer to this question is yes, men and women do suffer from migraines differently. Like many biases that society has imposed on women, migraine too chose to behave stubbornly with women and make them suffer more. And like many other things it is the female sex hormones that are to be blamed for this bias of nature. They say that although men and women report similar headache severity and frequency, women have more migraine-related symptoms (i.e. photophobia, nausea, etc) and more migraine-related disability. Studies say that estrogen plays a role in making women more prone to a migraine and its related troubles. Did you know eating probiotics can help in treating a migraine?

Here we discuss briefly how the hormones and the brain physiology of both the sexes play a role in a migraine and influence its severity.

The male and the female brain on migraine

The brain of the male and female migraine sufferer appears to be structurally and functionally different from each other. A study undertaken to compare the brain images of female migraineurs to that of male migraineurs through MRI images found that female migraineurs had thicker posterior insula and precuneus cortices (part of the cerebral cortex) as compared with both male migraineurs and healthy controls of both sexes. However, no difference in cortical thickness was found between male migraineurs and healthy males. This made the researchers conclude that being a female itself increased the risk of suffering from migraines. Being female and having migraine may lead to changes in brain anatomy and sensory responsiveness, according to studies. It is possible that for women who have anatomical differences like thicker posterior insula and precuneus cortices might suffer more from migraines and feel the pain to be unbearable. This can make them suffer more from their male counterparts who have a different structure of the brain. Here are some common triggers of migraine headaches.

The female sex hormone and migraine

One prime reason why women suffer more from a migraine and its related problems is that of the female sex hormones that influence the onset of a migraine. In men, low levels of estrogen are like their saviour. There is a decline in estrogen in men too, but it happens slowly and steadily and so their migraines are less debilitating. But in women fluctuations of estrogen throughout their lives makes it worse for them. Many women suffer from period migraines when estrogen drops. Steady or increasing levels of estrogen may reduce the risk of a migraine (i.e. during pregnancy and menopause), acute migraine attacks are usually triggered by significant drops in estrogen levels. So, women in their reproductive age are more prone to suffering from migraines than men. Here is why you should be a migraine ready during periods.

Reference:

Chai, N. C., Peterlin, B. L., & Calhoun, A. H. (2014). Migraine and estrogen. Current opinion in neurology, 27(3), 315.

Image source: Shutterstock