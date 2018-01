If you constantly live under the fear of migraines, you know how important it is to stay away from certain dietary triggers. Cheese, chocolates, tomatoes, citrus fruits, red wine, spicy and greasy foods, etc. are all off limits because they contain certain ingredients, which could trigger migrainous episodes. These ingredients could be an additive, preservative or a naturally-occurring chemical. But they all tend to influence migraine in one way or the other.

1 Tyramine

Tyramine is a naturally-occurring trace amine present in a variety of foods such as aged cheese, avocados, sauerkraut, kimchi, beans, eggplants, raspberries, peanuts dried or smoked fish, soy products, overripe fruits, beer, etc. Notorious for triggering migraine, this amine is present in most foods that are aged, dried, fermented or smoked for preservation. That's migraineurs are asked to stay away from cured meats and pickled foods.

2 Nitrates

Any compound that contains nitrate is a common headache trigger. They are used mostly as food preservatives and in cardiac medications. Both are known to cause headaches. Cardiac medication can cause migraines in over 80 percent patients who take them. Foods like canned foods, sausages, cold cuts, pizza, hamburger and dried pork contain nitrate preservatives, making them unsuitable for migraine sufferers.

3 Caffeine

Tea, coffee, chocolate etc. contain caffeine, the most widely used psychostimulant drug in the world. Studies say that limited exposure to caffeine may act as a mild painkiller for headaches. Since caffeine is both a vasoconstrictor as well as a vasodilator, it’s unclear how caffeine may affect migraines. Some report feeling better after a cup of coffee and others worse. But chronic consumption of caffeine can be bad news because your body starts dependent on caffeine. Stopping suddenly can cause withdrawal symptoms such as migraine.

4 Phenylethylamine

A study says that phenylethylamine, a mild alkaloid stimulant, can cause migraine-like headaches in people who have a tendency for it. Phenylethylamine has the ability to increase blood flow towards the brain, which can either trigger or worsen migraine in people. Foods such as chocolate, fermented foods like cheese, soy foods, citruses and vinegar contain phenylethylamine.

5 Sulfites

Sulfites are used as preservatives and antioxidants in food and in pharmaceutical industries. Exposure to the chemical can cause a range of adverse clinical effects in people, which includes migraines. Dried fruits, vegetables, pickled onions, bottled soft drinks, mincemeat, sausages, etc. may contain this chemical preservative.

6 Tannins

Tannin, a naturally-occurring compound present in tea, is speculated to be a trigger for migraines. Apart from tea, foods like grape skins, chocolate, vanilla, etc also contain this phenolic compound. There have been many speculations regarding its actual role in migraine triggers, but so far only anecdotal evidence exists.

7 MSG

Although it is a naturally-occurring compound, monosodium glutamate or Ajinomoto is used artificially as a flavouring agent in some cuisines for its unique umami taste. Studies are conflicting, but there is anecdotal evidence to show that the food additive can worsen or cause headaches in people who have a tendency for migraine.

8 Histamine

Like tyramine, nitrates, sulphites and Phenylethylamine, histamine also occurs in fermented alcoholic beverages and foods. Histamine sensitivity or intolerance can cause a variety of symptoms, of which migraine is one. The reason why histamine is implicated because it has a vasodilative effect, which makes blood rush towards the brain. Vinegar, cured meats, beer, sour foods, dried fruits, nuts and aged cheese contain histamine.

