Migraine headaches are one of the most common neurological disorders in the world with an estimated global prevalence of one in seven people. According to a study named ‘Migraine is underdiagnosed and undertreated’ published in the journal The Practitioner, ‘regular sleep, exercise, meals, work habits and relaxation will be rewarded by a reduction in headache frequency.’

According to Dr. K. Ravishankar, Specialist in Headache Management, The Headache and Migraine Clinic, Jaslok and Lilavati Hospitals in Mumbai “Migraine is a chronic, disabling neurological disorder that affects more than 150 million people in India. It is often misdiagnosed as sinus associated headache or as being due to a refractive eye problem or as stress related. Migraine is a treatable disorder, where the headache frequency and severity can be effectively controlled. To achieve that goal, one needs to avoid self-medication with harmful over-the -counter pain-killers and be rightly diagnosed and treated with specific anti-migraine treatment prescribed by consulting doctor.”

He added, “Evidence shows that migraine reduces family, social, and recreational activities. Many patients have had to give up their careers as they are not able to cope. Personal and family lives also get adversely impacted. There are many cases where recurrent headaches and disability has led to self-harm because of the comorbid depression that is seen with migraine.”

The following tips can help patients manage the disease better:

 Managing dietary habits – Skipping meals, irregular intake of food, fasting, fad dieting can act as triggers. It is recommended to stick to a timely diet routine to reduce the chances of migraine attack. Consuming meals at roughly the same time each day may reduce the chance of a migraine episode. Studies have proven that eating high protein meals can reduce migraine attacks too.

 Follow sleep routine – Hectic work schedules may throw sleep patterns into disorder which can act as a trigger for migraine. It is essential to follow a habit of going to bed on time and waking up at the same time each day. Getting enough seven to eight hours of sleep is adequate –but do not oversleep.

 Exercise regularly– One should stay fit and active. Put on your running shoes, go for long walks or jogging or join a gym. Regular physical activity can reduce migraine episodes.

 Stress control – It might be difficult to avoid stress however, one should try to control stress. For some individuals exercising, deep breathing, yoga, and transcendental meditation may act as stress buster, while for others music can also work wonders in relieving stress. For others, simply calling a friend may help in putting stress aside.

 Drink enough water – Water deprivation can serve as a trigger for migraine. It may also prolong migraine attacks. One should ensure drinking plenty of pure water.

 Stop smoking – Smoking is a confirmed migraine risk factor. One out of three smokers complain that smoking initiates or intensifies their migraines. The odour of cigarette smoke can also trigger attacks.

Reference:

1: Miller S, Matharu MS. Migraine is underdiagnosed and undertreated.

Practitioner. 2014 Sep;258(1774):19-24, 2-3. PubMed PMID: 25588281.