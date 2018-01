Picture this. You are waiting for an important job-related phone call. Just then, when you look down at your phone screen you see no mobile reception! Panic strikes and your head starts spinning. Switching the phone off and on doesn’t help and the reception is still weak. It’s a situation we have all found ourselves in at some point in our lives. It’s a modern nightmare and it’s perfectly normal for us to panic.

We have grown so much accustomed to using the cell phone that it is difficult to think of a time without it. Such is our dependence on it that the thought of not being able to access our calls and messages can be discomforting. But if the thought of being out of cellular reception makes you tremble and shake, you could be suffering from nomophobia. Is porn addiction like drug addiction?

What is nomophobia?

Nomophobia is short for “no mobile phobia” and is categorised under the broader topic of techno-phobia. It describes the helplessness experienced by people when they cannot use their phones. The word was coined in 2008 when a UK-based study pointed out that 53 percent of cell phone users experienced anxiety when they lose their phone, run out of battery or credit or have to stay in out-of-coverage areas. According to the study, the fear and palpitation are comparable to jitters felt during one’s wedding or visit to the dentist. A 2012 study calls nomophobia “possibly the biggest non-drug addiction of the 21st century.” Here are some signs of internet addiction.

Who is prone to nomophobia?

Multiple studies on the topic have revealed some stunning details about nomophobia.

#1 More women fall prey to nomophobia than men (70 percent).

#2 Younger people are more likely to suffer from nomophobia (between the age groups of 18 and 24).

#3 Those with low self-esteem suffer from nomophobia because the phone is an instrument of social validation.

#4 People suffering from panic disorders and underlying anxiety issues are prone to nomophobia.

What are the symptoms of nomophobia?

Unable to use the phone, the sufferer may undergo an anxiety attack. Common symptoms include: Anxiety, palpitations, trembling, sweating, confusion, fast heartbeats and combativeness. Emotional symptoms include depression, fear, panic, dejection, loneliness and low self-esteem.1 According to a study2, subjects confessed to feeling the following things when they couldn’t use their phones:

1. I would feel uncomfortable without constant access to information through my smartphone.

2. I would be annoyed if I could not look information up on my smartphone when I wanted to do so.

3. Being unable to get the news (e.g., happenings, weather, etc.) on my smartphone would make me nervous.

4. I would be annoyed if I could not use my smartphone and/or its capabilities when I wanted to do so.

5. Running out of battery in my smartphone would scare me.

6. If I were to run out of credits or hit my monthly data limit, I would panic.

7. If I did not have a data signal or could not connect to Wi-Fi, then I would constantly check to see if I had a signal or could find a Wi-Fi network.

8. If I could not use my smartphone, I would be afraid of getting stranded somewhere.

9. If I could not check my smartphone for a while, I would feel a desire to check it If I did not have my smartphone with me.

10. I would feel anxious because I could not instantly communicate with my family and/or friends.

11. I would be worried because my family and/or friends could not reach me.

12. I would feel nervous because I would not be able to receive text messages and calls.

13. I would be anxious because I could not keep in touch with my family and/or friends.

14. I would be nervous because I could not know if someone had tried to get a hold of me.

15. I would feel anxious because my constant connection to my family and friends would be broken.

16. I would be nervous because I would be disconnected from my online identity.

17. I would be uncomfortable because I could not stay up-to-date with social media and online networks.

18. I would feel awkward because I could not check my notifications for updates from my connections and online networks.

19. I would feel anxious because I could not check my email messages.

20. I would feel weird because I would not know what to do.

How can nomophobia be treated?

Although it is not officially included in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual Disorders V, it has been recognised as a phobia. And since it is a new phenomenon, there is a dearth of studies that discuss proven treatment methods for nomophobia. However, drug-based approach and behavioural treatments are both used to address nomophobia. The impact of drugs like tranylcypromine and clonazepam are being explored, along with cognitive behaviour therapy to treat this phobia.

References:

1 Bragazzi, N. L., & Del Puente, G. (2014). A proposal for including nomophobia in the new DSM-V. Psychology research and behavior management, 7, 155

2 Yildirim, C., & Correia, A. P. (2015). Exploring the dimensions of nomophobia: Development and validation of a self-reported questionnaire. Computers in Human Behavior, 49, 130-137.

