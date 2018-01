It is one thing to worry about the welfare of your loved ones, future, job and money matters, but if you get obsessed with those thoughts, this might indicate a problem. For people who are constantly worrying about everything and anticipating a danger, this anxiety could be indicative of them suffering from a condition called generalised anxiety disorder (GAD). Here are other types of disorder that you need to know about.

Generalized anxiety disorder is a type of an anxiety disorder wherein an individual worry about everyday things that seem to be irrational and excessive to him/her. The unwarranted worry hampers their daily routine as they talk about anticipating a disaster. They become overly concerned when it comes to relationships, work problems etc.

What are the signs and symptoms of GAD?

People suffering from this disease can feel fatigued all the time, irritability, sad, suffer from sleep disturbance etc. A person with GAD is unable to tolerate uncertainty because the person needs to know what’s going to happen in the future, they always carry a pervasive feeling of apprehension or dread. Here are other things people with anxiety can relate too.

What are the causes of GAD?

Few research papers have suggested that generalized anxiety disorder could also be hereditary. The other forms by which an individual may become a victim could be substance abuse, higher stress levels, constant sadness, traumatic childhood, personal loss, physical illness etc. Individuals who have been diagnosed with GAD have shown to have a biological vulnerability to stress, making them more susceptible to environmental stimuli than the rest of the population.

How is GAD treated?

This condition can be treated with both medications and therapy. Here is how the condition can be treated.

Medications: The use of antidepressants and anxiolytics in appropriate doses is known to control GAD.

Understanding the problem: The first and foremost thing is to identify what is the worry that has caused the problem. Once you are be to identify, strive to reduce thinking about it.

Muscle relaxation: There are certain techniques used by practitioners for muscle relaxation can help beat the condition.

Deep breathing: When you are anxious, one tends to be breather faster and so take short breaths. Taking short breaths can lead to breathlessness and dizziness thus aggravating the situation. During such moments, hold and take long breaths which will help you calm down.

Connecting with people: Socialising helps, instead of retrieving into a shell, talking to people who are close can help one to relax. Sometimes talking your problems aloud can help you tide over personal confrontations. But do take care to avoid those people whom you might vent your frustration as that could switch off relations.

Inputs from Dr Kersi Chavda Consultant Psychiatrist P. D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC

Image source: Shutterstock