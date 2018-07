Most of us don’t want to go for psychotherapy and even if we go (reluctantly!), we have a lot of expectations from our shrink. When these unrealistic expectations are not met one either drops out of the therapy or stops trusting the therapist altogether and in both these scenarios it is the receiver who is trouble. This happens often, many people have this image of the therapist in the mind which doesn’t comply with the therapist’s real image. But here the therapist is not the one to be blamed our minds are clogged with the rosy image that we have painted about a therapist. We spoke to Hvovi Bhagwagar, psychotherapist to know things that a therapist wants you to understand before you go for a therapist.

Your therapist is not your friend: ‘Get this thing very clear in your head, your therapist is your therapist and not your friend. A therapist is not someone who will tell you whether you should take up a job, quit one or get into a relationship. Instead, the relationship with your therapist should be that of a mutual trust. A shrink is a person with whom you would most likely have an exchange of healthy emotions and ideas the therapist is the one who will help you to sought out your negative emotions and help you to correct your thought patterns,’ says Bhagwagar. This still doesn’t mean that your therapist will help you to take personal decisions, but will act as a facilitator. ‘Of course, a therapist might help you to deal with a mental illness like depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder but the work is only limited to helping you with your thoughts,’ explains Bhagwagar.

Your therapist will not prescribe medication: This is in all eternity a psychiatrist’s job. A therapist can still work in coordination with your psychiatrist. ‘A therapist’s job is to chalk out a therapy for you which can help you to work on your emotions in a better way and help you come out of any kind of trauma or phobia you are going through. A therapist might also help you in dealing with your emotions while you are having a problem like a mental disorder that makes your thought process go haywire,’ says Bharwargar.

Your therapist will help you to channelize the thoughts: A therapist’s prime duty is to help you in dealing with your thoughts and make you capable enough to deal with the mayhem within to act, live and respond practically in a social environment and go about doing your daily duties.

You don’t have to be mentally ill to go to a therapist: ‘Most people think that they should go to a therapist when they are diagnosed with a mental illness like depression or bipolar disorder but you can reach out to a therapist when you need help. If you have gone through a crisis, trauma or have health-related issues or anxiety disorder then therapy in this case helps. Many times therapy helps to resolve these problems and nip it in the bud,’ she says.

You don’t have to be on therapy forever: Another reason why people don’t want to go for therapy is because they think they have to be on therapy forever. But that is just a myth. The idea of going for a therapy is to get yourself out of the thoughts or trauma that is plaguing your brain and making it difficult for you to go about your daily chores. If you are unable to help yourself without your therapist then probably your problem is graver than you think and it makes sense if you visit a psychiatrist.

Image source: Shutterstock