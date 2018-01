Separation anxiety disorder or SAD is a mental health disorder that begins in childhood and is characterized by worrying excessively about your loved ones while being away from them temporarily. Ideally, we know that kids suffer from separation anxiety when the mother leaves the child for a while to do her chores or go to work. Separation anxiety that develops in babies usually starts around six months of age and stays until about two years and more. This kind of anxiety usually stems out due to the need for love and warmth. With age and time, this anxiety settles and the child comes out of it growing up to be a secure and confident individual. Here are few ways to ease separation anxiety in babies.

But this is not true for everyone, for some separation anxiety might just stay and even after they grow up they might be silently suffering from it leading to separation anxiety disorder. According to the American Psychology Association, separation anxiety disorder is the inappropriate and excessive display of fear and distress when faced with situations of separation from the home or from a specific attachment figure. Here is how to cope with the death of a loved one.

How to know if you are suffering from SAD?

People suffering from SAD show signs of excessive nervousness or anxiety that something bad might happen to their loved ones or they might lose them. They might also get nightmares about being separated from people who are important. There are some physical symptoms of SAD too. People suffering from SAD complain about recurrent stomach aches, headaches etc. The affected individuals might also be reluctant to accept the reality of separation and may want to avoid the situation. Here are few things that people with anxiety can relate too.

Why does one suffer from SAD?

There is no one factor that can be pointed out to be a trigger for SAD. In fact, there are a couple of reasons that could give rise to SAD. Lower parental warmth in the childhood could also trigger the development of this disorder. Jealousy, strict parenting and being stuck in bad relationships are also some of the causes of separation anxiety disorder. Like most mental health condition separation anxiety is also likely to be caused by the combination of genetic and environmental factors. Here are few parenting mistakes that you need to avoid.

How to deal with SAD?

One should know when to seek help when it comes to treating SAD. Some amount of anxiety, concern and tension for your loved one is acceptable. But if your fear of losing someone is so deep that it affects your day-to-day activities and prevents you from leaving your house or your loved ones, it is time to look for help.

The conventional way of treating SAD is undergoing counselling sessions, psychotherapy, medication and parent counselling — a combination of these therapies have proved to be effective with kids and young adults. Behavioural modification therapy and cognitive therapy are also different approaches to treat SAD that may be effective in adults.

Inputs from Dr Kersi Chavda Consultant Psychiatrist P. D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC

Image source: Shutterstock