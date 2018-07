Two out of every ten children visiting the hospital with symptoms of behavioral disorder and depression are victims of children abuse at the hands of parents, revealed a study conducted by the premier National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), last year. Another recent study conducted by Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation showed that children who are victims of sexual abuse go through a wide range of psychological trauma. Here we take you through the various forms of child abuse and the psychological impact the victim goes through.

What is child abuse?

Although we mostly tend to restrict ourselves to sexual harassment of a child while explaining child abuse, it is essential to know that child abuse is way beyond only sexual assault. Experts define child abuse in various forms. Here are the most common forms of child abuse prevalent now.

Physical abuse includes any action like hitting, burning, etc. that leads to any kind of bodily injury to a child.

Sexual abuse consists of physical contact or sexual exploitation of a child.

Emotional abuse covers any behaviour or act that affects a child’s emotional growth and confidence.

Any act or failure of a parent or a caretaker resulting in harm, death, injury of a child, mental and sexual exploitation also falls under the category of child abuse.

Substance abuse includes a child’s exposure to drugs or being with caregivers who are into drugs.

Prenatal child abuse is a new addition where a mother exposes an unborn child to drugs.

Psychological impact

Child abuse leaves extensive and deep psychological impact on a victim that pushes him/her to never ending trauma. According to expert, it blows the victim mentally, and shake his/her physical, mental, psychological and social balance. They believe that in most cases a victim is unable to recover from the shock even after a very long time. A child survivor of abuse tends to get stay low on confidence, feels separated and outcast, fears to go out alone and even mingle with other family members and friends due to lack of adequate rehabilitation and psychological support.

How you can support your child

If you are a parent or a caregiver to a child abuse survivor, you have a crucial role to play in helping your child steer clear of the situation. Here’s what you need to do.