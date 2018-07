Have you ever pondered on how your kidney affects your mental state? If not, then you should know that chronic kidney disease (CDK) is directly connected with your mind and a disputed kidney can leave your mind ailing as well. Studies say that those with chronic kidney conditions are more prone to develop depression, anxiety and emotion related disorders. Let’s check out on how and why kidney related disorders can affect your mind.

CKD impacts our thoughts and feelings

From relationship to work, spiritual beliefs and the way we socialise, CDK leaves an impression on everything including our mental health, say researchers.

Why?

Coping with chronic kidney is stressful, both for the patient as well as for caregivers.

There is a feeling among patients that their state of body has gone out of control and there is nothing they can do. A feeling of complete helplessness induces stress.

The patients become isolated and they feel lonely. Most of the time they are hesitant to share and express their feelings or talk about their wooing health with relatives as they feel they are burdening the rest with their health-related sorrows.

CKD messes up with emotions

Starting from shocks to sadness, grief, fear, anger, frustration, feeling down, tension and loneliness, those suffering from chronic kidney disease go through a wide range of emotional outbursts. Not just the patients, the caregivers too go through similar emotional turbulence. Not just it limits their social engagements but also affects inter-personal relationships. Grieving about earlier healthy condition can lead to shocks and denials, anger, fear, anxiety and acceptance of their ailing health.

CKD patients cannot avoid depression and anxiety

Patients with chronic kidney disease often face depression and anxiety throughout various stages of the ailment – from diagnosis to dialysis followed by transplantation. These also affect the decision of whether they would start or withdraw from dialysis. These mental issues crop up mostly because patients get to know during their treatment that they may become severely unwell or the condition can be fatal for them. Battling with other associated medical concerns like skin cancer, high blood pressure, facing relationship break offs or unemployment can be active stress inducers. These are the major reasons of developing mental conditions for those with chronic kidney disorders.

How do you tackle kidney related mental disorders?

Do not keep mum. Talk to someone about your feelings of anxiety or that of being unable to cope with your physical condition.

Go and seek counseling in case you feel your state of mind is going out of your control and there’s a chance of you harming yourself or someone else.

Join a support group if you are not comfortable in sharing your feelings and thoughts with your family members. There are plenty of such support groups for those undergoing kidney dialysis and treatment to back you up mentally. You can even find them online these days.

Talk to your doctor about mind related medication if need be. Anti-depressants along with proper counseling can be more effective in tackling mental issues during kidney treatment.

Image Source: Shutterstock