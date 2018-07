An excessive and irrational fear reaction is known as a phobia. When you encounter the source of your fear, you may panic or become anxious and it can hamper your quality of life as well. Here are 10 unusual phobias which can totally shock you!

Thalassophobia

Many of us are scared of going into the deep water or someone may avoid travelling by ship. The reason- deep water or one may have fear of the ocean. Fear of the ocean or deep, open water can be termed as thalassophobia.

Eisoptrophobia

Some love to take a look at themselves in the mirror but refrain from taking a look at their reflection in the mirror due to varied reasons. So, fear of mirrors is known as eisoptrophobia where people may feel ashamed or distressed on doing so.

Past life phobias

Psychiatrist Ian Stevenson who worked for the University of Virginia School of Medicine conducted a study in the year 1990. In this he stated, “phobias among children who remembered past lives, ‘almost always’ correspond with the way in which their previous life ended, and mostly relate to violent deaths, occurring much more rarely after natural deaths.”

Euphobia

Euphobia is the irrational and abnormal fear of good news. Usually, almost everyone longs for good news and fears bad news, but oddly, some people fear good news and seem to thrive on the negative aspects of life,” explains Bhakti Thakkar Bauva, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi- A Fortis Network Hospital.

She adds, “Symptoms like extreme anxiety, shortness of breath, palpitations, sweating, shaking, lack of focus, dry mouth, dizziness, nausea, avoidance behaviour and so on can be seen in people suffering from this phobia. Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT) with In vivo exposure, habit strategies to relax and medications can help to get rid of it.”

Aerophobia

We all love breathing in the fresh air but there can be people who would not love to. Yes! Some people can suffer from aerophobia which is the fear of fresh air.

Nomophobia

Today, everyone is glued to their smartphones. We cannot imagine our lives without our phone. Similarly, there are people who are gripped by the fear of losing their phone or about phone’s battery getting drained.

Vestiphobia

The fear of clothing can be termed as vestiphobia. In a person, unfortunate incidents involving clothing can cause one to feel anxious.

Cibophobia

Food is our basic necessity. We can suffer many health problems if we avoid eating food. But, a person who suffers from cibophobia has the fear of food. It should be not confused with eating disorders, like anorexia and so on.

Ergophobia

Fear of work is called as ergophobia wherein people can panic, stress out and become anxious in their workplace.

Ranidaphobia

Some people might be afraid of spiders, ants, cats and so on. But, there are a few people who are also afraid of frogs. Yes! Ranidaphobia can be called as the fear of frogs.

The take-home message

So, if you also are suffering from any kind of phobia. Seek medical help to get your life back on track.

