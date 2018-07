Imagine how it feels when your near and dear ones lose the ability to think and react, do every day task by themselves and at least remember who they are, if not others. Yes, Alzheimer’s disease, a form of Dementia, is the one to be blamed for crippling many in our country. Unfortunately, medical science has not been successful to find out a cure yet. However, that does not mean the caregivers should give up.

While it is almost next to impossible for a layman to learn about the intricacies of human brain and accordingly treat a condition as devastating as Alzheimer’s disease, we do have a list of natural ways to keep the symptoms under check and lead a better life. Alongside the scientists working on unearthing some breakthrough cure for Alzheimer’s, let us find out the natural ways of healing it.

Mediterranean diet, the best fit for Alzheimer’s disease

Food is the master healer for all ailments and all you need to know is the right diet for Alzheimer’s disease. A study conducted by University of California and Los Angeles (UCLA) published in the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry stated that Mediterranean diet plays a vital role in cracking through the mystery knots in brain. This diet prevents your brain from developing plaques, a pile of toxic protein – beta amyloid filling up the spaces between your brain nerve cells and tangles which are knotted threads of tau protein within brain cells. Plaques and tangles are known to be the key signs of Alzheimer’s syndrome. Let us go through some of the Mediterranean diet rich foods.

Fresh fruits and vegetables, more specifically the leafy greens like spinach and kale. Non-starchy vegetables like eggplant, cauliflower, artichokes, tomatoes and fennel

Olive oil

Almonds and sesame seeds

Lentils, chickpeas

Oregano, rosemary and parsley

Whole grains

Wild caught fish, seafood twice in a week

Good quality poultry, eggs, cheese, goat milk and probiotic rich yogurt (to be consumed in moderation)

Red meat once a week

Lots of fresh water, some coffee or tea

A regular glass of red wine.

Be physically active and keep Alzheimer’s at bay

For those who are physically active, there are lesser scopes of developing plaques and tangles in the brain leading to Alzheimer’s syndrome. Burst training or high-intensity interval training (HIIT) is a great way to keep yourself physically active on a daily basis. Your target should be to get into a healthy body mass index (BMI) range and you can tackle your brain triggers better.

Your job could be an aid to fight Alzheimer’s

From now on no more excuses for keeping off from work. Certain professions can act as an anti-Alzheimer drug, showed a study conducted by Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute. Not just that, co-working with your colleagues instead of just dealing with data safeguards your brain from Alzheimer’s, revealed the same study. Getting involved in a social setting leads to better cognitive functions and makes your brain stronger.

Image Source: Shutterstock