April 25 is celebrated as World Malaria Day. This year the theme for the day is ‘Ready to Beat Malaria’. We ask experts about what nutrients to have when one is battling malaria. Here is what they have to say.

Mihira Khopkar, Sports & Clinical Nutritionist and Founder of MARK tells us about 3 must-haves during or immediately after a bout of malaria. ‘One should make sure there is enough of these nutrients in the body to shoo away the virus. But one must-do tip is to never step out of the house without having breakfast. Empty stomach welcomes almost all diseases and weakens your immunity.’ Also read: Common symptoms of malaria.

Iron

Malarial anemia via destruction of red blood cells lowers the total iron stores in the body. Signs of weakness, pallor are therefore common. It is important to consume red meat, green vegetables especially dill and fenugreek leaves, dates, garden cress seeds to increase iron levels. Fruits with high amounts of iron are dates, dried apricots, raisins, watermelon, prunes, berries etc.

Protein

‘There is a significant loss of muscle mass during the infection phase and the appetite falls as well.’ It is therefore important to eat complete meals (combination of both carbohydrates and proteins) in form of dal and rice combinations, chapattis with pulse/sprouts/dals, dairy products, and of course for non-vegetarians- eggs, meat and poultry to gather muscle gains.

Intake of high value protein such as milk, curd, lassi, fish (stew), chicken (stew or soup) will be very helpful too.

Antioxidants

‘Malaria can lower the body’s antioxidant defense, making it difficult for the body to fight the infection. Consuming colorful fruits and vegetables especially mangoes, oranges, papaya, amla, kiwis, melons etc. along with nuts such as flaxseeds, walnuts, almonds can boost the body’s antioxidant reserves.’

But apart from these things, work on building a stronger immunity. This can be done by consuming large amounts of rice water (kanji), juices, stew, soups, dal, coconut water, electoral water or so. Vitamin A, and B will help in boosting immunity. Beetroots, papaya, orange, pineapple, berries, lemon, carrots etc will be of great help.

