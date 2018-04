Malaria is a life threatening vector-borne blood disease. After being bitten by the female Anopheles Mosquito, the malarial parasite enters the bloodstream. It reduces the count of the red blood cells while it is transported into the liver, where it multiplies.

When the infectious mosquito bites a human being, it results in sudden onset of fever, headaches and even vomiting. The malarial parasite generally breeds in dirty and open water collected in coolers, puddles, irrigated gardens, runoff from agriculture, water tanks etc.

‘Malaria affects and drops the fertility levels among men and women. It impedes the quality of semen in males and increases the risk of miscarriages among females. It can also be fatal for the mother or baby, in some cases,’ says Dr. Rita Bakshi, Gynaecologist, International Fertility Center.

‘During malaria, the patient suffers from high body temperature which impacts the fertility. The prolonged exposure to heat interrupts the sperm production, lowering the sperm count and motility. High body temperature reduces the ability of a person to reproduce and thereby, increases the risk of infertility.’

The exposure to malaria in men lowers the quality of sperm and thereby, obstructs their reproductive cycle. To-be mothers are badly affected by this disease, both before and during pregnancy. The disease increases the threat of miscarriages, still and premature births and can also make the fetus vulnerable.

‘It is important for the pregnant woman to take care of herself as only a few malarial drugs are safe to consume during pregnancy. It is advisable to undertake safety measures to avoid the exposure to the mosquitoes. The prospective mother should undergo blood test for malarial detection to avoid threats to the baby. Thus, preventive measures are better than taking malarial drugs.

Everyone must ensure proper health care routines to minimize diseases that are transferred from mosquitoes like dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

Image Source: Shutterstock