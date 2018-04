Malaria is more prevalent in the monsoon, though sporadic cases occur all throughout the year. The mosquito is the transmission vector. “Mosquitoes breed and transmit diseases like dengue, chikungunya and so on,” says Dr Pradip Shah, HOD and General Medicine Specialist at Fortis Hospital, Mulund.

Malaria can weaken your immune system and can affect your daily routine. Recognize the malaria symptoms and opt for an appropriate treatment. Did you know that malaria can invite other life-threatening diseases which can be dangerous. Yes! You heard it right. So, diagnosing them at the right time and treating them will help you to get back on track.

Here, Dr Shah gives a low-down of the diseases caused due to Malaria: As malarial parasites invade Red blood Cells and break them, people can contract the following diseases:

Severe Anaemia

Breathlessness

Haemolytic jaundice

Renal failure

Cerebral malaria and the complications arising out of it – severe headache, convulsions and coma etc.

As per Dr Shah, treatment of malaria consists of :

Prevention by vector control measures (mosquito eradication) by local governance

Medical treatment through the administration of various drugs such as chloroquine, artesunate, primaquine, doxycycline, sulfa drugs, and so on.

In case, one gets affected with severe anemia, breathlessness, haemolytic jaundice, renal failure and so on, please visit your doctor and immediately get yourself treated, advises Dr Shah.

Be careful and seek medical help. Do not overlook it. So, follow the precautions given by your doctor and lead a healthy life!

