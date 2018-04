The weather can be quite difficult to handle sometimes. No, we are not talking about the sweat and dust or pollution but more about the sudden rise or fall in body temperature, fluctuations in blood sugar level or blood pressure. From what we do hear from our expert, low blood pressure (BP) or hypotension is also a perennial problem.

Low blood pressure is generally considered as anything below 90/60; while the normal parameter is supposed to be 120/80. This sudden drop could be caused by either lack of nutrients in the body or dehydration, heart ailments, pregnancy, comorbid factors or so. Read: 6 causes of low BP.

Although not highly spoken about, hypotension can be a major problem says Dr Manjusha Agarwal, General Physician, Global Hospitals, Mumbai.

Symptoms of low BP



Dizziness

Light headedness

Unsteadiness

Dimming or blurring of vision

Weakness

Fatigue

Nausea

Cold, clammy skin

Fainting

Given that these are common symptoms of low BP. Eating right is the key. ‘Maintain a healthy routine and a healthy exercise regime.’ Read: First-aid tips for someone with low BP.

6 quick tips to manage low BP



Be careful while getting up from lying or sitting position.

Avoid being still in a single position for a long period of time.

Avoid heavy lifting.

Avoid prolonged exposure to hot water, such as hot showers and spas.

Eat something with higher salt content.

Have lots of fluid.

Image Source: Shutterstock