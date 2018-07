Reesha (26), a Dombivali resident who is a media professional travels to Bandra every day. Since the train is crowded, she commutes the journey by standing with a heavy bag pack for most of the time. After few days, she started experiencing excruciating lower back pain. When she consulted her doctor, he revealed that it was due to standing for long hours with a heavy bag pack. He prescribed few medicines and asked her to rest for a few days. Read: Travel a lot? Follow these 8 expert tips to prevent backache!

Lakhs of people travel by train as it is one of the fastest modes of transport. Though trains are termed as Mumbai’s lifeline, often travelling by train can put one at a risk of back, neck, hand and shoulder pain. Every day, Mumbaikars travel in the jam-packed trains, unfortunately, many people have to commute their journey by standing due to the lack of seats, there is too much strain on the back, legs, hands and shoulders. While keeping the bag on the top rack or below the seat, main people suffer from back pain and sitting for a longer time in a wrong posture can invite spine problems.

Dr Sachin Bhonsle, Senior Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, Fortis Hospital Mulund explains, “Hectic travel in absence of regular exercise and micronutrient deficiencies can certainly cause aches and pains. When we travel to work, there is a heavy bag or a backpack which make matters worse. Standing constantly without changing position can hamper venous return from legs too. So, it is important to exercise. Also, standing on the footboard should be avoided as it can subject you to accidents. Do not jump into or board a moving train. Stand away from the train while on a platform.”

As per Dr Bhonsle, one should be physically fit and below he lists out few dos and don’ts. Read: Chai made out of toilet water in a train (watch video): Quick healthy eating tips for your next train travel

Here are a few tips you should keep in mind while travelling by train:

• Back strain can occur while lifting or while placing the luggage under the seat. So, be careful while doing so

• Brisk walk while going to the station

• Modify your working hours to avoid the rush

• While standing or sitting on the train stretch and while going on a long journey take a stroll in the train.

• Distribute the weight of your bag or a bag pack evenly on each side of the body

• Properly support your back and neck while sitting by maintaining a correct posture

• Make sure that your bag is not heavy as it can elevate back pain

• Too much pressure on feet can cause foot pain, so support your feet properly.

Image Source: Shutterstock