There are many people who require blood and due to scarcity of the same, people also tend to lose their lives. That is why it is being said that blood donation is a noble deed which can give a new lease of life to many. Blood donation is good for the one who receives it as well as the donor. The process should take place under expert guidance. Since every drop counts, it is important that the patient should get the blood on time and for that it is vital for people to do their bit by donating blood.

But, have you ever thought about what will happen if the person is infused with wrong blood group? Dr Pradip Shah, HOD and General Medicine Specialist at Fortis Hospital Mulund says, “Problems can arise when one is infused with wrong blood, which is incompatible with recipient’s blood. If there is a minor mismatch, the person may develop general itching. If there is a severe mismatch, a hemolytic reaction may occur. Sometimes, a person can develop severe shock and their blood pressure may dangerously lower down.”

Dr Pradip Shah explains the blood donation process, briefs about the blood groups, the criteria to donate blood and what should be done after one donates blood.

Blood donation process: Occurs when a person voluntarily gives his/her blood, which may be used for transfusions and/ or for making blood products, or for biopharmaceutical medications.

The blood groups and who can donate whom: Types of blood group – A+, A-,B+, B-, O+, O-, AB+, AB-. Rarest blood groups are B- and O-. The donor with ‘O+’ blood group is called a ‘universal donor’ and AB+ is ‘universal recipient’. However, A+ can donate to those with A+ or AB+ blood groups, and B+ can donate to those with B+ or AB+ blood groups.

The criteria of blood donation: Any healthy individual can donate blood after proper screening of his/her blood. There are clear guidelines about blood transmittable diseases, which are Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), hepatitis etc and so on.

After donating blood:

Keep pressure on the donation site for at least 30mins

Rest for 15 minutes before you go about your day

Get up slowly and drink 500 ml fluids or juices and have a light snack

