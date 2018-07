There are circumstances when one tends to pass out, yes; we are talking about fainting here. A sudden or a temporary loss of consciousness can be termed as fainting or syncope. This usually happens due to the lack of oxygen in the brain. Though, the episode of fainting can be due would have no medical importance but sometimes it can indicate serious disease or condition like hypotension, seizures, or low blood pressure.

Causes

Emotional distress

Drop in blood sugar

Heat or dehydration

Irregular heartbeats

Triggers

Seeing something which is unpleasant can cause one to faint

One may pass out if he is emotionally upset

You can faint if you stand still for a longer time

If you are in a hot and stuffy place you may pass out

Symptoms

You may feel heaviness in the legs

You may feel warm or hot and confused

Nausea, excessive sweating and vomiting

When to seek expert help?

When you get injured while fainting

If you experience recurrent fainting episodes

The treatment

As per The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) “The immediate treatment for an individual who has fainted involves checking first to see if their airway is open and they are breathing. The person should remain to lie down for at least 10-15 minutes, preferably in a cool and quiet space. If this isn’t possible, have the individual sit forward and lower their head below their shoulders and between their knees. Ice or cold water in a cup is refreshing. For individuals who have problems with chronic fainting spells, therapy should focus on recognizing the triggers and learning techniques to keep from fainting.” 10 causes of dizziness you should be worried about

Dr Aparana Date, General Physician, Aparna Date’s clinic, Mumbai says, “Make sure that you treat the underlying cause as the treatment would be based on it. If you suffer from recurrent fainting episodes, make sure you visit your doctor. Avoid self-medication and using the over the counter products. Don’t ignore the symptoms and signs.” Dizziness during pregnancy – all you need to know

Image Source: Shutterstock