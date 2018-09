Be it winter or summer we get a sore throat anytime. A sore throat is often painful and irritation or scratchiness of the throat that often worsens when you swallow. The medical term for a sore throat is known as pharyngitis. The viral infection like the flu or a cold is the most common cause of a sore throat. However, a sore throat caused by a virus get cured on its own.

Streptococcal infection or strep throat is a less common type of sore throat caused by bacteria. To prevent any complications this condition requires treatment with antibiotics. In fact, other less common causes of a sore throat might require more vital treatment. However, the common causes of a sore throat can be divided into infectious and non-infectious causes. Infectious cases, where a sore throat happens due to viral or bacterial infection. On the other hand, non-infectious sore throat happens due to inflammation, GERD, smoking, allergies, etc. Here we have mentioned a few probable causes of a sore throat.

Viral Infections: Various viral infections, especially upper respiratory infections, can contribute to a sore throat. Common viral infections include the rhinovirus or common cold. In fact, the virus caused by a sexually transmitted disease like herpes simplex virus can also cause a sore throat. Some of the other viral infections include the Varicella virus (responsible for chickenpox and shingles), Mononucleosis, Influenza virus (the flu), etc.

Bacterial Infections: Bacterial infections trigger an immune response, like inflammation, which is responsible for your sore throat. However, bacterial infections are treated with antibiotics. Some of the bacterial infections include strep throat (Streptococcal pharyngitis), STDs like gonorrhoea and chlamydia, staphylococcus infection and allergies.

Dry air: Dry air like smoking can cause coughing and contribute to a sore throat.

GERD (Gastroesophageal reflux disease): GERD can cause direct inflammation in the lining and tissue of the throat. When heartburn and GERD affect the throat, it’s called reflux laryngitis.