When he or she is passing blood rectally it can be said that they might have a rectal bleeding. This means there is bleeding in your anus and when the blood mixes with your stool your stools become bloody. Rectal bleeding or bleeding from the rectum is a type of a gastrointestinal or GI bleeding which can be painful. You may exhibit symptoms like bright red blood in the stool or on stool, underwear and toilet paper. It comes from the colon, rectum, or anus and can be associated with diarrhoea. You will experience rectal pain and pressure and a stool with a dark, tar-like appearance. Due to blood loss, you may also feel dizzy, confused and lightheadedness.

The causes of rectal bleeding can be haemorrhoids, ulcers, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), chronic constipation, hard stools and anal fissure (tear in the anus skin). Just seek a timely treatment and your expert will treat you upon assessing the underlying cause. Here are a few natural remedies to deal with it.

Just try to get rid of constipation

You are constipated often, just avoid getting constipated by following a fibrous diet, exercising regularly, giving up on alcohol and smoking. Drink a lot of water and stay hydrated. You can eat green vegetables, beans, squash, prunes and figs and opt for herbal teas. Avoid pasteurized dairy products, alcohol and fried foods.

You should try to overcome your haemorrhoids problem

If haemorrhoids are the cause of your rectal bleeding then just follow an anti-constipation diet by keeping spicy, packaged foods and alcohol at bay. Also, make sure that you don’t sit in the toilet for too long or strain while pooping. Avoid cleansing yourself with harsh chemicals if you suffer from rectal bleeding. Make sure that you dry your bottom thoroughly and opt for a sitz bath (sit down in warm water daily which can help you to get rid of burning, itching and pain down there).

Eat foods that can soften your stools

You may experience rectal bleeding due to hard stools. It can also tear your anus which is one of the common causes of rectal bleeding. Eat chia seeds, figs, apples, pears and berries, kale, mustard greens and spinach and drink water, coconut water and prune juice.

Try to destroy your stress

To promote healing and decrease bodily inflammation, make sure that you stay stress-free. Exercise and lead a healthy life.