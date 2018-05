Marijuana usage can be harmful for people. One tends to experience mood swings, feels irritable, restless, anxious, there are cravings, difficulty in sleeping, anger, loss of appetite and the person can withdraw himself/herself socially. Shilpa Basrur, a Mumbai-based Consulting Psychologist and Counselor lays down the effects of marijuana and tells you how to treat it.

Below are the short-term effects:

Rapid heart beat

Expansion of the bronchial passage

Expansion of the blood vessels in the eyes

Colours and sounds may seem more intense

Sudden thirst and hunger

Long-term use can impact: The Brain and Central Nervous System, lungs, weaken the immunity and the reproductive system.

You are at a risk if:

There is altered perception of reality

There is an uncontrollable craving

Not being able to cut its use

Isolate yourself

Poor quality of life

Not being able to perform your daily chores with ease

Beat that addiction:

Users can be detoxed and treated for co-morbid medical conditions.

The most difficult stage isn’t the detoxification. When they exit the center we must support them to step in the real life again, something very difficult for them.

Help them to find a new job or occupy themselves. Or else, they will feel left out and get back to using marijuana.

Can be enrolled at de-addiction centres and are kept there for about 3 months to help them git rid off it.

Continuous therapy and counseling is done to help the person recover and prevent the relapse.

