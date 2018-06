Kleptomania is surely an intriguing disorder. Classified in psychiatry as an impulsive control disorder- Kleptomania can make you steal things in an instant while you fully know it is wrong. Kleptomania comes under disorders of impulse control. The other disorders come under the same category are pathological gambling, trichotillomania (compulsive hair pulling), various eating disorders etc. The patient typically witnesses mounting tension before the act, and immediate gratification and relief from tension once the act is done. Guilt, remorse, frustration, depression may come after the act. It’s an impulsive act and is always unplanned. It’s important to note in Kleptomania “act of stealing” is the goal and not the object was stolen. Also to claim that someone has kleptomania, stealing should be an impulsive behaviour and not a result of other disorders like psychosis or conduct disorder.

‘By definition, it is a recurrent failure to resist impulses to steal objects not needed for personal use or for monetary value. The stolen objects are sometimes kept hidden, sometimes returned without the knowledge of the owner and sometimes given away. The objects stolen are near always inexpensive and not of great importance,’ says Dr Pallavi Aravind Joshi, Consultant – Psychiatry, Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield.

‘Not very common, the prevalence is around 0.5 %, meaning found in 1 in 200 people. But in people who are arrested for some sort of stealing or theft, is seen in around 2-15 %,’ added Dr Joshi.

So what can be its causes?

A lot of factors can result in kleptomania. However, you can’t point to one thing and hold that as a responsible reason.

Implications could be:

Psycho-social issues- fear of being left alone, insecurity, perceived loss of parents, sexual anxiety, the need for punishment etc.

Biological studies conducted revealed that metabolism of mono-amine hormones was affected.

Sometimes dilated ventricles of brain and brain cortical atrophy is found in some individuals.

Many patients parents have difficulties in controlling anger.

Other impulses and have mood disorders.

Treatment options

Medicines like Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs).

Mood stabilizers often help in reducing the urges.

Insight-oriented psychotherapy.

Analytical psychotherapy is helpful.

Counselling.

Image Source: Shutterstock

