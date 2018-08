We need vitamins to function properly as they help to boost immunity and improve health. Your vital organs need the vitamins to function to the optimum. Even your kidneys need vitamins to function properly. Kidneys regulate your fluid levels, stabilize your blood pressure, control your red blood cell production, balance your calcium and mineral levels and expel wastes through your urine. If your kidneys failed to work properly it could give rise to issues like kidney stones, kidney inflammation and urinary tract infections or even rise your blood pressure. There are a variety of vitamins that can restore the health of your kidneys; here are a few of them:

Vitamin B-12: It is also known as cobalamin and is a water-soluble vitamin that aids in red blood cell production, carries oxygen and nutrients to your kidneys, repairs kidney damage caused by free radicals, aids in the healing process, supports a healthy bone marrow and prevents anemia, a common symptom of kidney damage and end-stage renal disease. Foods rich in vitamin B-12 include beef liver, fish, eggs, duck mead, cod, lamb, hard cheeses and condensed milk.

Vitamin C: It is also a water-soluble vitamin rich in antioxidant that strengthens your immune system and protects your kidneys from damage, improves kidney function, reduces the amount of protein in your urine and helps your body absorb iron, a mineral that aids in red blood cell formation and is needed to transport blood, oxygen and nutrients to your kidneys. Foods rich in vitamin C include guava, strawberries, tomatoes, blackberries, cranberries, blueberries, cherries, green sweet peppers, oranges and spinach.

Vitamin D: It is a fat-soluble vitamin that improves kidney function, removes wastes and toxins from your kidneys, repairs kidney damage, lowers your risk of end-stage renal disease and aids in calcium absorption from foods. Foods rich in vitamin D include fortified margarine, eggs, fortified cereals, fortified yogurt, fortified orange juice, etc.

Vitamin E: It is a fat-soluble antioxidant that boosts immune system function and protects your kidneys from harmful free radicals that can interfere with proper kidney function. Vitamin E also decreases kidney inflammation, eliminates oxidative stress from your body, transports oxygen, nutrients and blood to your kidneys, repairs tissues damaged by kidney infections. Foods rich in vitamin E include mangoes, broccoli, corn oil, peanut butter, almonds, tomatoes, spinach and wheat germ oil.

Including these vitamins in your diet can help you to keep your kidneys in great shape.

