The link between coffee and kidney is a bit controversial. While there are studies that say coffee can lead to considerable damage in kidneys there are other studies which disapprove of this proposition. So, coffee lovers are always in a dilemma should they or should they not drink. The best advice that comes from experts and nutritionists is that – drink coffee in moderation. But then how much is too much is the question. For people who have a kidney problem drinking too much coffee and also be dangerous for health. Even for people who are not suffering from a kidney problem too much coffee is not advisable.

Coffee facts

According to the American Nutrition Association, an 8 oz. cup of black coffee (250 ml, approximately) has 116 mg of potassium. This is still considered a low potassium food that is not considered to be harmful to the kidneys. But definitely, coffee lovers aren’t the ones who will stop at one cup. So if you keep on increasing the consumption throughout the day definitely you are going to make it double or triple or more cups which will only increase your caffeine and potassium intake that could be harmful to the kidneys. Adding milk and sugar in your coffee and aggravate the damages. Up to 400 milligrams (mg) of caffeine, a day appears to be safe for most healthy adults. That’s roughly the amount of caffeine in four cups of brewed coffee.

Coffee effects

There is lots of evidence that says that increase caffeine intake is associated with high blood pressure but whether drinking three to four cups of coffee can increases the risk of kidney disease or increases the rate of decline of kidney function is still not known. But there are documented studies that say caffeine consumption has been linked to kidney stones. A study published in Journal of Urology in 2001 pointed out that people who drank 6 mg of caffeine per kilo body weight after 14 hours of fasting had a high level of urinary calcium which concluded that increase in caffeine intake can risk of developing calcium oxalate kidney stones. So, it is better to drink coffee in moderation. Also, remember the many benefits of coffee that you hear about are gained from black coffee not from the sugar and cream laden frozen coffee you get from the cafes. So, make sure that you are drinking your coffee the right way and in moderation.

