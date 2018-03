March 8th, 2018 is observed as World Kidney Day. The theme for World Kidney Day 2018 is Kidney Disease and Women’s Health aligned with International Women’s Day.

UTI is one of the common kidney problems which most women encounter at least once in her lifetime. According to statistics, one in three women is at risk of developing UTI in her lifetime. However, there are three phases in a woman’s life that puts her at high risk of UTI and thus, kidney problems, says Dr Bhavesh Vora, Senior Nephrologist & Treasurer, Amar Gandhi Foundation. These include:

After marriage: It is mostly seen that women are at high risk of UTI, generally after marriage. It is immediately after getting hitched when they have sex for the first time. During the honeymoon periods because of the intercourse for the first time and injury during sex. It is known as honeymoon cystitis. It is one of the common reasons for UTI and kidney problems in women.

Pregnancy: The other common period when a woman is at risk of UTI is during pregnancy. This is because, hormones released during pregnancy relax the urinary wall and fallopian tube, which allows the infection to reach the kidney. Also, getting an infection during pregnancy can worsen the condition and increase the risk of kidney problems, if left untreated. Hence one needs to be careful during pregnancy as any infection ascending to the kidneys can lead to life-threatening complications. So pregnancy and UTI need to be taken seriously. Here are 6 things your kidneys want to tell you.

After menopause: This is the stage when the hormones which help in maintaining the moisture in the private parts are produced in fewer amounts leading to hormone deficiency. This further increases the risk of infection as the environment becomes viable for bacterial growth.

These are the three times in a woman’s life when she can develop a UTI. Moreover, the urine passage in women is shorter than that of men, which further increases the risk of suffering from an infection in women. The only way to prevent UTI from progressing to a kidney infection is through antenatal care during pregnancy, drinking more water and not holding onto the urine. Also read about “ek chammach kam”, a campaign by Amar Gandhi Foundation to limit salt intake.

Image Source: Shutterstock