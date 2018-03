There was a time when every health issue women suffered was blamed on her hormones – the haywire cycles, the lack of production (or more of it) and serious issues were related to her reproductive system cysts in the ovaries, blocked tubes, uterine fibroids – these were the most common health concerns. There was very less knowledge of how the other major organs of her body like the heart, liver, kidneys were functioning or affected. A common myth that plaque the general public is that a woman’s hormones protect her from organ failures. But in the modern times, we are seeing just the opposite. The number of women falling prey to diseases related to the major organs is just rising in numbers. Here is why kidney disease is a silent killer.

Here Dr Pradeep Gadge, a leading diabetologist, Gadge Diabetes Centre, Mumbai tells us why women should be more vigilant about the health of their kidneys.

‘Kidneys are the organs that filter waste products from the blood. They are also involved in regulating blood pressure, electrolyte balance, and red blood cell production in the body. Many women are diagnosed with chronic kidney disease at a later stage of their lives, especially beyond 55 years of age. According to worldwide population-based data on the global burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in 2010, CKD is more prevalent in women (272 million) than in men (226 million). According to Global Prevalence of CKD – A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis CKD is more likely to develop in women compared with men, with an average 14 percent prevalence in women and 12 percent in men,’ says Dr Gadge. Here is how diabetics can keep their kidneys healthy.

What makes women prone to kidney diseases?

Dr Gadge: Diabetes is one the biggest risk factors for chronic kidney disease. Blood pressure is second risk factor the third risk factor is NSAIDS. Apart from this, urinary tract infections (UTIs) are common risk factors for kidney disease more frequent in women than in men. HIV infection and complications of pregnancy, including pre-eclampsia, are also risk factors for CKD in females. The urethra is shorter in women than in men, which makes it easier for bacteria to travel from outside the body to the bladder. Once in the bladder, an infection can spread to the kidneys. Here are few reasons how UTIs in women make them prone to kidney diseases.

Are all women prone to developing kidney diseases?

Dr Gadge: Yes, but there are few who might have more risk factors than the others. Kidney disease is considered as a risk factor for adverse pregnancy outcome and reduced fertility. Pregnant women are at even higher risk of a kidney infection. Some kidney diseases, such as lupus nephropathy or kidney infection (acute or chronic pyelonephritis), usually affect women more. Kidney infections (as most urinary tract infections) are more common in women and more likely to involve pregnant women.

What treatment is suggested for women who have kidney problems?

Dr Gadge: When kidneys fail, dialysis is required to remove wastes from the blood, however, it does not replace all of the functions of the kidneys, such as producing hormones. While all menopausal women are required to take calcium to prevent osteoporosis, it is important for those on dialysis. Because women on dialysis, their hormone levels might already be compromised. To help combat osteoporosis, additional calcium in the diet, or in the form of supplements, can help prevent bone loss.

How can women safe them from kidney diseases?

Dr Gadge: Many women with diabetic kidney disease may not have any symptoms. The only way is to get your kidneys checked is by blood (renal profile with electrolytes) and urine test. People with diabetes should be screened regularly for kidney disease at least once a year.

Image source: Shutterstock