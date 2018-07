Let’s face it: We are surrounded by countless toxins. Every day our body is exposed to these harmful substances through the food we eat, the water we drink and the air we breathe in. All these lead to various health conditions, especially those related to our gut. While there are plenty of medical remedies to these issues, a no-drug natural cure is undoubtedly the best solution. A colon cleanses or colon hydrotherapy is one such solution sans any side effect.

When do you need a colon cleanse?

The colon, also known as the large intestine, is a vital part of our digestive system. This 5-6 feet long muscular tube is responsible for eliminating solid waste from your body in the form of faeces. However, it cannot carry out its function properly when there is an excessive toxin build-up on its walls, leading to congestion, irregular bowel movement and severe constipation. When you don’t drink enough water and your diet is loaded with preservative-rich processed items, foods low in fibre and high in animal fats and refined sugar, your colon cannot efficiently expel the resulting toxins. This is when a colon hydrotherapy comes to your rescue.

What is a colon hydrotherapy?

This painless natural therapy flushes out toxins and wastes accumulated in your body by rinsing your colon with warm water or a fluid made of herbs. The fluid is introduced through the rectum with the help of a tube. The amount of water used or the type of fluid varies, depending on the nature and severity of the condition. It takes five to eight sessions for a complete cleanse.

Before and after the therapy

Live mainly on fruits and vegetables on the day before the therapy and eat light on the day of the session. Do not eat or drink anything two hours prior to it. After the session is over, you need to fill your tummy with plenty of fluids including water, fresh vegetable and fruit juices and herbal tea. For the first 24 hours after a colon hydrotherapy, rely on soft pureed foods and feed your gut with a lot of probiotics to optimise its function. Taking a detox bath with powdered ginger and apple cider vinegar post the therapy will also help.

How does it help?

Apart from alleviating digestive issues like irregular bowel movements, constipation and gas formation, a session of colonics leaves you feeling rejuvenated. Here are some of its prominent benefits:

Reduces the risk of developing haemorrhoids

Ensures better absorption of water and nutrients

Gives you a clearer skin

Helps in weight loss

May be effective in relieving back and joint pain

