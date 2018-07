If you are overweight and diabetic, you are at a greater risk of developing dementia, suggest new researches. Hence, it is vital to keep your body in shape to have a healthy brain and a strong nervous system. While the doctors blame unhealthy lifestyle to be responsible for both overweight and diabetes, recent studies have shown that there is a direct link between overweight induced diabetes and dementia.

How overweight and diabetes triggers dementia?

Overweight due to dearth of exercise results in insulin resistance that not only spurs type 2 diabetes, but also triggers dementia. If you can maintain your body weight, you can tackle dementia well, says Professor David Tanne from University of Tel Aviv, Israel, where the study was conducted.

He said: “This study lends support for more research to test the cognitive benefits of interventions such as exercise, diet and medications that improve insulin resistance in order to prevent dementia.” He believes with considerable modification of lifestyle and diet, we can keep a check on increasing bodyweight, thereby reducing both diabetes and dementia.

The study has found that both the executive function of the brain that monitors learning and problem solving and the memory begin to slow down and eventually fail due to insulin resistance in the body among people who are overweight. Such a metabolic situation arises when insulin becomes futile and the sugar is not burned out but gets stored as fat.

Mediterranean meal plan, the best food for your body and brain

Green leafy vegetables, sea food, wholegrains, olive oil, berries, beans, poultry and wine – that’s all you need to keep your brain alive. A recent study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society has showed that this Mediterranean meal curb cognitive decline thereby reducing risk of dementia. Mono-saturated and omega 3 fatty acids in Mediterranean diet play a pivotal role in recharging your brain which also helps in keeping your body in shape.

However, you need to be careful about intake of processed food, pastries, sweets, fried stuffs, red meat, cheese, butter and margarine. Also, getting plenty of exercise is a part of this diet that you cannot keep away from for better results.

Eat them without a miss

Plant based food like fruits and veggies, whole grains, legumes and nuts

Have olive and canola oil instead of butter.

Replace salt with herbs and spices in every day cooking

Check on your red meat consumption

Make fish and poultry a part of your daily meal

Drink red wine in moderation

Image Source: Shutterstock