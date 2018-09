Period pains during menstruation can really be awful. This is the time when most women look for a remedy that can ease the cramps and help them lead an almost normal life. For a lot of women, period pains can be so debilitating that it can make them bedridden. Many women take relief in popping painkillers. While over the counter painkillers can give you some relief temporarily, having more than two painkillers a day could also be harmful. So, it is better to try some natural remedies to ease period pains. Here are a few juices that will help to combat period pains. Since many women lose appetite during periods so sipping on these juices will ensure that they get their fill of nutrition and get rid of pain too.

Carrot juice: Eating raw carrots or drinking carrot juice both can help in regulating blood flow, provide relief from pain and make you feel energetic during those days. Carrots are rich in iron and since you lose a lot of blood as the uterine lining sheds during periods, loading up on iron seems like a good idea. This is one reason why it is thought that carrots help to regularise periods and blood flow while easing the cramps. Since they are rich in beta-carotene which converts into Vitamin A it helps to minimize the blood flow and control heavy bleeding.

Beetroot juice: In India where most women in their adolescent age suffer from iron-deficiency anaemia, losing blood due to periods can lead to fatigue, tiredness and lethargy. This would make it difficult for a girl to deal with her period pains. While beetroot juice might not directly help in reducing period pains but a glass of beetroot juice can help regain some energy. As beetroots are rich in iron and help to improve blood count and blood flow it helps in supplying oxygen and nutrients to different parts of the body. This helps to woman to deal better with the pain and carry on with her daily tasks.

Pineapple juice: Pineapple is also known as period inducing food. The fruit has an enzyme called bromelain, which helps to soften the lining of the uterus and helps in the shedding of the lining. So, this is why drinking pineapple juice during periods is beneficial. It helps to control the blood flow and regularise periods.