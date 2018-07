Whether you are heading for an office meeting which is scheduled in The US or going to Thailand on a mini-vacation, jet lag can give you a tough time as you can feel exhausted. It can also lead to extreme fatigue along with indigestion, bowel problems and loss of appetite. Here we tell you how to beat it.

What is jet lag?

Jet Lag is a physiological condition caused due to the alterations to the body’s circadian rhythms. “ This condition results from an imbalance in our body’s natural ‘biological clock’, caused by travelling to different time zones. Basically, our bodies work on a 24-hour cycle called ‘circadian rhythms’, these rhythms are measured by the distinct rise and fall of body temperature, plasma levels of certain hormones and other biological conditions. All of these are influenced by our exposure to sunlight and help determine when we sleep and when we wake up,” explains Dr Farah Ingale, Internal medicine, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi – A Fortis Network Hospital.

Why do we get jet lag?

Our circadian rhythms are slow to adjust and remain on their original biological schedule for several days when travelling to a new time zone. So, your body clock may indicate you that it is time to sleep in the middle of the day too or it can make you stay awake in the late night. This is known as jet lag, says Dr Farah Ingale. As per studies, from each time zone one travels through, it takes a whole day for him/ her to recover.

Tips to cope with it

If you have a rigid schedule at home, relax that schedule during the days before your flight. Or you may end up feeling fatigued.

Make sure you hit the sack before your flight. Some people avoid sleeping or you may not sleep as you might be excited about going on a holiday. But, if you make last minute changes to your routine, you might end up feeling tired. So, see to it that you get a good night’s sleep before a long flight.

Select a flight that allows early evening arrival and stay up until 10 p.m. local time.

“If you sleep during the day, take a short nap early in the afternoon, but no longer than two hours. Set an alarm to be sure not to oversleep,” explains Dr Farah Ingale.

Anticipate the time change for trips by getting up and going to bed earlier several days prior to an Eastward trip and later for a Westward trip.

“Change your watch to the destination time zone, when you board the flight. Avoid alcohol or caffeine which act as stimulants and can hamper your sleep,” says Dr Farah Ingale.

