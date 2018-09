Its 9.20 am as you leave home to catch the 9.32 local train from Dadar Station. You are already at the platform at 9.30 but as the train arrives, a sea of people rush inside as though there is no tomorrow. You carry that lunch bag, office bag and your cellphone as if the rush wasn’t enough. But gosh! You are already inside the train and almost standing in a yogic position. Sounds familiar? Oh, we totally understand. Getting into those crowded trains or standing in awkward positions in bus, or getting stuck in the traffic could give you real headaches, as it can also give you back pain. So can traveling by bus/train or car cause you this back pain?

It all boils down to posture. Our spine is naturally S shaped, when we sit for long ours most people tend to bend their back and lean forward in a C shape curvature. This puts excess pressure on the supporting discs and back muscles which over time causes pain. “Most commuters often carry excess load while sitting or standing in trains. If you lead a sedentary lifestyle, your spine and back muscles are not strong enough to carry this load for long hours. This can

cause unnecessary strain on the back. Long hours of this strain can cause aches and pains,” said Dr Sara Ansari, Spine Specialist, QI Spine Clinic.

So, what do do if you have a back pain already?

Make an effort to move around and stretch often- Get up, stretch and move around frequently, every 20 to 30 minutes. Movement stimulates blood flow, and blood supplies important nutrients to the structures of the back – helping to prevent soft tissues in the low back from straining and aching. Travel as light as possible lift luggage in stages- A heavy luggage can be more than just an inconvenience – it can cause or aggravate back pain by over loading the muscles and joints. Instead of stuffing one big bag, it's often better to use a few smaller bags. For everyday travelers to work, it is advised to carry only required things in a light weight backpack. Avoid bad roads and other travel injuries – Ergonomic seating cannot save you from potholes and bad roads. It is better to avoid such routes or drive slow on bumps. Continual strain from bad roads can aggravate your pain. Be careful and mindful of other traveler when traveling in sub- urban/ local trains. A sudden push or rush can strain the back and cause further injuries or increase in pain. Do not take back or neck pain lightly – What starts off as a slight nagging pain often turns into more serious problems. Ignoring back pain for long periods or taking painkillers to subdue your pain will not help you in the long term. Spine rehabilitation and strengthening with isolation technology can help reduce and reverse your pain so you can get back to a pain free daily routine. Do not try home exercises and remedies without consulting a spine specialist.

(with inputs by Dr Sara Ansari, Spine Specialist, QI Spine Clinic.)